Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Hopkins Lift Bolts Past Broncos in OT

Oct 17, 2022 at 08:36 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

recap

The Chargers are 4-2 after a wild Monday Night Football thriller.

Here's a quick recap of the 19-16 overtime win over Denver.

First Quarter

Denver won the toss and elected to defer. The Chargers offense quickly moved into Broncos territory as Joshua Palmer drew a defensive pass interference on the first play that picked up 30 yards. The Bolts went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Denver 37, and moved the chains as Michael Bandy hauled in a tipped pass for four yards. But the drive stalled and the Bolts punted it away on fourth-and-long. Denver got on the board first with a 51-yard field goal on a drive that was aided by a defensive pass interference on third down. Khalil Mack recorded his sixth sack of the season to force the field goal try. The Bolts offense went three-and-out on their next drive and punted. Denver added to its lead with a 39-yard touchdown pass that put the Bolts in a 10-0 hole. Justin Herbert hit Donald Parham, Jr., on a 24-yard gain to end the first quarter for the tight end's first catch of the season.

Second Quarter

The Bolts put together a 15-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Austin Ekeler score on a 6-yard run. The Chargers, now down 10-7, converted all four times on third down on the drive. The Bolts defense then responded with a three-and-out, and the offense took advantage with points. Herbert led the unit into scoring range before Dustin Hopkins — who was dealing with a hamstring injury — hit a 37-yard field goal. Denver added a 27-yard field goal at the end of the half as the Chargers trailed 13-10 at the break.

Photos: Broncos vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium!

3LAC0950
1 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7387
2 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1071
3 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8482
4 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ7340
5 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
_JMZ7387
6 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC7511
7 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7542
8 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7542
9 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_6919
10 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ7409
11 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC1229
12 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1277
13 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7681
14 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7607
15 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0181
16 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0217
17 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7783
18 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0266
19 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7682
20 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0270
21 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7742
22 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1328
23 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1353
24 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7929
25 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8095
26 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1512
27 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200451
28 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8241
29 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0405
30 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7982
31 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8010
32 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ8240
33 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
4LAC0517
34 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8022
35 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8089
36 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7641
37 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1851
38 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7685
39 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8159
40 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8534
41 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8205
42 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1819
43 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ8437
44 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
NMV_7532
45 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7582
46 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1750
47 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8119
48 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA6601
49 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1936
50 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8611
51 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8692
52 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8239
53 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2115
54 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8537
55 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8883
56 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2237
57 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8899
58 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8941
59 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8374
60 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9054
61 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC2353
62 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200805
63 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA6718
64 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8474
65 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2519
66 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2541
67 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8562
68 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9135
69 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC8531
70 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8589
71 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8612
72 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8622
73 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8632
74 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8635
75 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8641_1
76 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8819
77 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8833
78 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8856
79 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8937
80 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9383
81 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8600
82 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0766
83 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2878
84 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8721
85 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8746
86 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9767
87 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0872
88 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0879
89 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0888
90 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8827
91 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0930
92 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8894
93 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1009
94 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7796
95 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7826
96 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_8510
97 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9918
98 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
NMV_8564
99 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8992
100 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ0065
101 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC9025
102 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400376
103 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400411
104 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7058
105 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7062
106 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1403
107 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1449
108 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7105
109 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9333
110 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3189
111 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201163
112 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ0807
113 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC3314
114 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3439
115 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7273
116 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1566
117 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1612
118 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5080
119 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5105
120 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1075
121 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
_JMZ1139
122 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE100640
123 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2764
124 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100702
125 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100718
126 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100730
127 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1761
128 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9158
129 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9161
130 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9580
131 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9603
132 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7625
133 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1810
134 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9659
135 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9660
136 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201623
137 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5164
138 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5223
139 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2844
140 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100775
141 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100782
142 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100797
143 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2094
144 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE400538
145 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400543
146 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400739
147 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9140
148 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9202
149 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9216
150 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9193
151 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Third Quarter

The Bolts defense started strong to open the second half by forcing Denver to go three-and-out. The Chargers drove into the red zone but settled for a 31-yard field goal that tied the game at 13. The Chargers then forced another punt as Derwin James, Jr., sacked Russell Wilson for an 11-yard loss on third down. The Bolts offense then moved into Denver territory and faced a fourth-and-2 at the Denver 29 when the third quarter ended.

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers did not convert, as Herbert's pass to DeAndre Carter fell incomplete. But the defense stood tall even as the Broncos moved into Bolts territory, as the Chargers forced a punt with just under 11 minutes to go. Herbert was intercepted on the first play of the ensuing drive on a tipped pass, with Denver taking over at the Bolts 30. The Chargers defense didn't allow a yard, but Denver kicked a 48-yard field goal to take a 16-13 lead. But the Bolts answered back, driving into the red zone before Hopkins hit a 35-yard field goal to tie the game at 16 with just under four minutes left. The Bolts defense balled out again, with Drue Tranquill sacking Wilson on third down. The Bolts took over at their own 25 with just under 2 minutes left. The offense had third-and-2 at their own 44 but couldn't move the chains. The clock ran down to 1 second before the Chargers called timeout and attempted a Hail Mary that fell incomplete.

Overtime

The Broncos won the toss and started with the ball in the extra period. But the Bolts defense forced a quick three-and-out to give the offense possession needing only a field goal to win. The offense was stymied by a holding call, however, and also went three-and-out. Both teams then traded punts, but Denver muffed their punt return and the Bolts recovered at the Denver 28-yard line. The Bolts got in position for a 39-yard field goal from Hopkins, who drilled it for the 19-16 win.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Tweets From Chargers OT Win on Monday Night Football Over Broncos

Check out the best reactions from Monday's primetime game

news

Chargers-Broncos Inactives for Week 6

Here is who won't suit up for the Bolts against Denver

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts take on the Broncos in primetime on Monday at 5:15 p.m. (PT)

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

Latest News
Advertising