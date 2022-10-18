Hopkins Lift Bolts Past Broncos in OT

The Chargers are 4-2 after a wild Monday Night Football thriller.
Here's a quick recap of the 19-16 overtime win over Denver.
First Quarter
Denver won the toss and elected to defer. The Chargers offense quickly moved into Broncos territory as Joshua Palmer drew a defensive pass interference on the first play that picked up 30 yards. The Bolts went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Denver 37, and moved the chains as Michael Bandy hauled in a tipped pass for four yards. But the drive stalled and the Bolts punted it away on fourth-and-long. Denver got on the board first with a 51-yard field goal on a drive that was aided by a defensive pass interference on third down. Khalil Mack recorded his sixth sack of the season to force the field goal try. The Bolts offense went three-and-out on their next drive and punted. Denver added to its lead with a 39-yard touchdown pass that put the Bolts in a 10-0 hole. Justin Herbert hit Donald Parham, Jr., on a 24-yard gain to end the first quarter for the tight end's first catch of the season.
Second Quarter
The Bolts put together a 15-play, 82-yard drive that ended with Austin Ekeler score on a 6-yard run. The Chargers, now down 10-7, converted all four times on third down on the drive. The Bolts defense then responded with a three-and-out, and the offense took advantage with points. Herbert led the unit into scoring range before Dustin Hopkins — who was dealing with a hamstring injury — hit a 37-yard field goal. Denver added a 27-yard field goal at the end of the half as the Chargers trailed 13-10 at the break.
Third Quarter
The Bolts defense started strong to open the second half by forcing Denver to go three-and-out. The Chargers drove into the red zone but settled for a 31-yard field goal that tied the game at 13. The Chargers then forced another punt as Derwin James, Jr., sacked Russell Wilson for an 11-yard loss on third down. The Bolts offense then moved into Denver territory and faced a fourth-and-2 at the Denver 29 when the third quarter ended.
Fourth Quarter
The Chargers did not convert, as Herbert's pass to DeAndre Carter fell incomplete. But the defense stood tall even as the Broncos moved into Bolts territory, as the Chargers forced a punt with just under 11 minutes to go. Herbert was intercepted on the first play of the ensuing drive on a tipped pass, with Denver taking over at the Bolts 30. The Chargers defense didn't allow a yard, but Denver kicked a 48-yard field goal to take a 16-13 lead. But the Bolts answered back, driving into the red zone before Hopkins hit a 35-yard field goal to tie the game at 16 with just under four minutes left. The Bolts defense balled out again, with Drue Tranquill sacking Wilson on third down. The Bolts took over at their own 25 with just under 2 minutes left. The offense had third-and-2 at their own 44 but couldn't move the chains. The clock ran down to 1 second before the Chargers called timeout and attempted a Hail Mary that fell incomplete.
Overtime
The Broncos won the toss and started with the ball in the extra period. But the Bolts defense forced a quick three-and-out to give the offense possession needing only a field goal to win. The offense was stymied by a holding call, however, and also went three-and-out. Both teams then traded punts, but Denver muffed their punt return and the Bolts recovered at the Denver 28-yard line. The Bolts got in position for a 39-yard field goal from Hopkins, who drilled it for the 19-16 win.
