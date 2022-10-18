Hopkins Lift Bolts Past Broncos in OT

The Bolts defense started strong to open the second half by forcing Denver to go three-and-out. The Chargers drove into the red zone but settled for a 31-yard field goal that tied the game at 13. The Chargers then forced another punt as Derwin James, Jr., sacked Russell Wilson for an 11-yard loss on third down. The Bolts offense then moved into Denver territory and faced a fourth-and-2 at the Denver 29 when the third quarter ended.

The Chargers did not convert, as Herbert's pass to DeAndre Carter fell incomplete. But the defense stood tall even as the Broncos moved into Bolts territory, as the Chargers forced a punt with just under 11 minutes to go. Herbert was intercepted on the first play of the ensuing drive on a tipped pass, with Denver taking over at the Bolts 30. The Chargers defense didn't allow a yard, but Denver kicked a 48-yard field goal to take a 16-13 lead. But the Bolts answered back, driving into the red zone before Hopkins hit a 35-yard field goal to tie the game at 16 with just under four minutes left. The Bolts defense balled out again, with Drue Tranquill sacking Wilson on third down. The Bolts took over at their own 25 with just under 2 minutes left. The offense had third-and-2 at their own 44 but couldn't move the chains. The clock ran down to 1 second before the Chargers called timeout and attempted a Hail Mary that fell incomplete.