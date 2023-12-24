Chargers Can't Hold on Late Against Buffalo

The Bolts are 5-10 after a 24-22 home loss to the Bills on Saturday night.
Here is a game recap from Week 16:
First Quarter
Derwin James, Jr., was the lone Chargers captain. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on defense. The Bolts showed noticeable energy on the opening drive as they forced a Buffalo punt. Easton Stick and the offense took over at their own 8-yard line as the quarterback moved the group down the field with his arm. Stick completed five passes for 72 yards on the opening drive but the Bolts settled for a 20-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker for an early 3-0 lead. The Chargers defense kept up the early momentum by forcing another Bills punt late in the first quarter. The Bolts later punted but A.J. Finley forced a fumble that was recovered by Amen Ogbongbemiga as the Chargers took over at the Buffalo 27.
Second Quarter
The Bolts took advantage of the turnover and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Stick for his first NFL rushing score.
The teams then traded punts before Buffalo struck back with a 57-yard touchdown pass to get on the board. The Chargers offense then went three-and-out as the Bills took over. Buffalo crossed midfield and neared the red zone at the 2-minute warning before reaching the 10-yard line. The Bills then took the lead on a 2-yard run by Josh Allen. The Chargers trailed 14-10 at the half.
Third Quarter
The Chargers drove into Buffalo territory to open the half but a third-down sack moved the Bolts out of field goal range and forced them to punt. The Bills then tried a home-run shot but Alohi Gilman made an acrobatic interception for the Chargers second takeaway of the night.
The Chargers took over at their own 42 and got into the red zone but Stick was sacked again on third down. Dicker came on for a 40-yard field goal try and nailed it to make it a 14-13 game midway through the third quarter. Buffalo responded with a lengthy drive as they extended the lead after a 1-yard touchdown run from Allen. The Chargers trailed 21-13 as the third quarter came to a close.
Fourth Quarter
The Bolts drove inside the Buffalo 30 but couldn't move the chains. Dicker came on and hit a 47-yard field goal — his third successful field goal of the night — to cut the deficit to 21-16. The Bolts defense then came up with a stand as they forced a three-and-out before the Chargers offense took over at the Buffalo 48. The offense chipped away at the lead as Dicker hit a 45-yard field goal to make it 21-19 with 7 minutes and 19 seconds left in regulation. Buffalo's ensuing drive lasted just one play as Gilman forced a fumble that was recovered by Nick Williams.
The Bolts began at the Buffalo 32 but went backwards as they faced fourth-and-13 at the 35. But Dicker came through once again as he drilled a 53-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 22-21 lead. Buffalo fought back with a lengthy drive and converted on a third-down pass that got the Bills into the red zone. The Chargers used up all of their timeouts as the Bills drained the clock under a minute. Buffalo kicked a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left. The Chargers started at their own 30 but Stick was sacked on the first play. The Bolts dropped to 5-10 on the season with a 24-22 loss.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.