Chargers Can't Hold on Late Against Buffalo

Derwin James, Jr., was the lone Chargers captain. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on defense. The Bolts showed noticeable energy on the opening drive as they forced a Buffalo punt. Easton Stick and the offense took over at their own 8-yard line as the quarterback moved the group down the field with his arm. Stick completed five passes for 72 yards on the opening drive but the Bolts settled for a 20-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker for an early 3-0 lead. The Chargers defense kept up the early momentum by forcing another Bills punt late in the first quarter. The Bolts later punted but A.J. Finley forced a fumble that was recovered by Amen Ogbongbemiga as the Chargers took over at the Buffalo 27.