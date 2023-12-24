Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Can't Hold on Late Against Buffalo

Dec 23, 2023 at 05:39 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

W16GU

The Bolts are 5-10 after a 24-22 home loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Here is a game recap from Week 16:

First Quarter

Derwin James, Jr., was the lone Chargers captain. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer as the Chargers began on defense. The Bolts showed noticeable energy on the opening drive as they forced a Buffalo punt. Easton Stick and the offense took over at their own 8-yard line as the quarterback moved the group down the field with his arm. Stick completed five passes for 72 yards on the opening drive but the Bolts settled for a 20-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker for an early 3-0 lead. The Chargers defense kept up the early momentum by forcing another Bills punt late in the first quarter. The Bolts later punted but A.J. Finley forced a fumble that was recovered by Amen Ogbongbemiga as the Chargers took over at the Buffalo 27.

Second Quarter

The Bolts took advantage of the turnover and scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Stick for his first NFL rushing score.

The teams then traded punts before Buffalo struck back with a 57-yard touchdown pass to get on the board. The Chargers offense then went three-and-out as the Bills took over. Buffalo crossed midfield and neared the red zone at the 2-minute warning before reaching the 10-yard line. The Bills then took the lead on a 2-yard run by Josh Allen. The Chargers trailed 14-10 at the half. 

Third Quarter

The Chargers drove into Buffalo territory to open the half but a third-down sack moved the Bolts out of field goal range and forced them to punt. The Bills then tried a home-run shot but Alohi Gilman made an acrobatic interception for the Chargers second takeaway of the night.

The Chargers took over at their own 42 and got into the red zone but Stick was sacked again on third down. Dicker came on for a 40-yard field goal try and nailed it to make it a 14-13 game midway through the third quarter. Buffalo responded with a lengthy drive as they extended the lead after a 1-yard touchdown run from Allen. The Chargers trailed 21-13 as the third quarter came to a close.

Fourth Quarter

The Bolts drove inside the Buffalo 30 but couldn't move the chains. Dicker came on and hit a 47-yard field goal — his third successful field goal of the night — to cut the deficit to 21-16. The Bolts defense then came up with a stand as they forced a three-and-out before the Chargers offense took over at the Buffalo 48. The offense chipped away at the lead as Dicker hit a 45-yard field goal to make it 21-19 with 7 minutes and 19 seconds left in regulation. Buffalo's ensuing drive lasted just one play as Gilman forced a fumble that was recovered by Nick Williams.

The Bolts began at the Buffalo 32 but went backwards as they faced fourth-and-13 at the 35. But Dicker came through once again as he drilled a 53-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 22-21 lead. Buffalo fought back with a lengthy drive and converted on a third-down pass that got the Bills into the red zone. The Chargers used up all of their timeouts as the Bills drained the clock under a minute. Buffalo kicked a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left. The Chargers started at their own 30 but Stick was sacked on the first play. The Bolts dropped to 5-10 on the season with a 24-22 loss.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers-Bills Inactives for Week 16: Allen, Parham Won't Play Against Buffalo

Here is who won't suit up for the Bolts against Buffalo on Saturday 
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts host an AFC matchup against the Bills in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5:00 p.m. (PT)
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Top Quotes | What the Chargers Said Ahead of Week 16

Take a look at the top quotes from members of the Chargers ahead of their AFC home matchup against the Bills

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising