What is the Chargers Biggest Need in 2023?

Simmons and others also offered up an ironic area of need for the Chargers, but it's one they can't fully control: health.

"When you're talking about a team and how can you stay successful, being healthy is the most important thing you can be," Simmons said.

The Bolts had a rash of injuries to star players in 2022, with many of them missing most or all of the season where the Chargers still finished with double-digit wins.

"I think health is just a big part of it," said NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "They had just an extreme run of injuries.

"Off the top of my head, Rashawn Slater misses almost the entire season. He's a Pro-Bowl left tackle. They had other injuries on the offensive line … three receivers not playing together for a good chunk of the season," Pelissero continued. "Defensively, Joey Bosa misses almost the entire season. J.C. Jackson misses almost the entire season. Derwin James, Jr. was in and out a little bit from the lineup.

"I mean, how can you possibly judge what the team can do under those circumstances? Everybody's got injuries, most teams don't have them like the Chargers do," Pelissero added. "That's where, in my mind, Brandon Staley should've been a Coach of the Year candidate. They won 10 games and went to the playoffs with all of that going on. Oh yeah, the quarterback gutted it out through a painful injury. I think that that's a huge part of it."

Will Brinson of CBS Sports said a full season with star players could mean even mire success for the Chargers in 2023.

"I'll say 17 games out of James and Joey Bosa," Brinson said. "Because if you get 17 games out of those dudes, that defense is going to be great.

"You get 17 games out of Derwin James and Joey Bosa, this teams in the playoffs again," Brinson added.