Chargers Cruise Past Bears on Sunday Night Football

The Bolts began with the ball at their own 25-yard line and put together a methodical if yet unspectacular scoring drive. The Chargers converted twice on third down to get past midfield but the drive stalled out after that. Dicker came on to hit a 53-yard field goal to push the lead to 27-7. It marked the second straight week Dicker was true from at least 50 yards out. The Chargers defense forced a quick three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense, but the unit was forced to punt for the first time all night. Chicago soon faced fourth-and-1 at their own 29 but a run was stuffed by Joey Bosa and Sebastian Joseph-Day for a turnover on downs. The Bolts added to their lead with Dicker hit a 46-yard field goal as the Chargers led 30-7 heading into the fourth quarter.