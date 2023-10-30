Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Cruise Past Bears on Sunday Night Football

Oct 29, 2023 at 06:01 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Bolts are 3-4 after a 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Here's a game recap from Week 8.

First Quarter

Derwin James, Jr., Keenan Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day were the Chargers captains. The Bolts won the toss and elected to defer as the Bolts started on defense. The Bears hit a big pass play early but the Chargers defense quickly pushed Chicago out of field goal range after a third-down sack from Joey Bosa. The Bolts took over at their own 8-yard line and picked up a pair of first downs through the air to Keenan Allen. Justin Herbert then found Austin Ekeler for 13 yards to move the chains again. The Bolts moved past midfield before Ekeler flashed again, this time by breaking a tackle on a screen pass and racing 39 yards for an early touchdown.

The Chargers defense then forced a three-and-out as the Bears punted it away. Chicago was called for fair catch interference as the Bolts started at their own 45 and moved past midfield right away. The Bolts moved inside the red zone for the first time and cashed in, as Herbert found Simi Fehoko for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Herbert completed 11 of 11 passes for 120 yards and a pair of scores in the first quarter as the Bolts took an early 14-0 lead.

Second Quarter

The Bolts defense continued to dominate to start the second quarter as Tyson Bagent was intercepted by Ja'Sir Taylor on third down. It was Taylor's first interception of his career.

The Chargers capitalized with points off the takeaway as Cameron Dicker hit a 43-yard field goal to push the Bolts lead to 17-0. Chicago responded by putting together a drive that got into the red zone, eventually scoring a touchdown to cap off a 14-play drive. The Bolts led 17-7 with 1 minute and 47 seconds left in the first half and took over at their own 25. Herbert found Quentin Johnston for gains of 11 and 12 yards to get near midfield before Ekeler gained 23 through the air to get near the red zone. The Chargers were clutch just before halftime as Donald Parham, Jr. scored on an 11-yard touchdown reception to give the Bolts a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Bolts began with the ball at their own 25-yard line and put together a methodical if yet unspectacular scoring drive. The Chargers converted twice on third down to get past midfield but the drive stalled out after that. Dicker came on to hit a 53-yard field goal to push the lead to 27-7. It marked the second straight week Dicker was true from at least 50 yards out. The Chargers defense forced a quick three-and-out to give the ball back to the offense, but the unit was forced to punt for the first time all night. Chicago soon faced fourth-and-1 at their own 29 but a run was stuffed by Joey Bosa and Sebastian Joseph-Day for a turnover on downs. The Bolts added to their lead with Dicker hit a 46-yard field goal as the Chargers led 30-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Chargers defense opened the quarter with a fourth-down stop as Tyson Bagent's pass was denied by Asante Samuel, Jr. The Bolts offense drove into Chicago territory but couldn't convert on their own fourth-and-1 play as they turned the ball over on downs. The Chargers then forced their second takeaway of the night as Derwin James, Jr. intercepted Bagent with nine minutes to go. But the Chargers fumbled on their next drive to give the ball right back to the Bears, who later scored on a 1-yard run but were stopped on the 2-point play. The Bolts, leading 30-13, recovered the ensuing onside kick as Keenan Allen pounced on the ball. The Bolts ran the clock down to 30 seconds before punting it away. The Bolts moved to 3-4 and are at the New York Jets in Week 9.

Bolt Up!

