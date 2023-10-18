Chargers, Ball Corporation Kick Off Youth Sustainability Program

The youth council members took part in an orientation where they learned more about the program, which was held in the press conference room, the group also got a unique opportunity to have a brief tour of the stadium led by the stadium's sustainability specialists.

It also gave everyone an opportunity to network and get to interact with others that are also very passionate about sustainability.

"Recycling education. I think that's one of the most prevalent issues in our community, especially amongst youth," Aimee Benitez, senior at UCLA and representative of Council District 1 said about the topic she's most passionate about. "I think the lack of knowledge of what recycling means, what those different colors on those bins mean, can often times lead people to not be willing to try it out.

"I think if we're working with recycling and teaching people about what each bin means, what it means and their outcome, it's going to be really special," Benitez added. "I think it's hard for people to recycle because there's no instant gratification that comes from it. But I think working together to educate ourselves will be really special."

It's the beginning of a very important and impactful program, and the unique opportunity for one of the projects to come to life is one of the many big outcomes that will come from it.

"The Chargers really hope to achieve a lot with this program," Chargers Community Relations Manager Cheyanne Warren-Diaz said. "One, we hope that by partnering with Ball Corp that we're able to bring sustainability and recycling aluminum to the forefront of young people because they're going to be the ones that really shape how we move forward as a community and as an environment in the years to come."