Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers, Ball Corporation Kick Off Youth Sustainability Program

Oct 18, 2023 at 08:58 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

231018_BallEditorial_CP

The Chargers partnered with Los Angeles' Youth Development Department and hosted their youth council at SoFi Stadium last week to kick off their new sustainability program that focuses on educating the youth as well as promoting recycling practices in the city of Los Angeles, an initiative that is sponsored by Ball Corporation.

As part of the program, the Youth Council will plan a sustainability project and present their projects at the end of the season. Following the presentations, one of the projects will be funded, making it impactful and important for the city of Los Angeles.

The afternoon at SoFi brought everyone together to mark a start of the program as the program hopes to both empower the students for an important cause while also giving them an opportunity to help them and the city grow going forward.

"We're challenging them to come up with some ideas to make our recycling better here in the city of LA," Ball Corporation Senior Manager Jessica Leary said. "We're hoping the next generation of sustainability champions can help us amplify that messaging. Whether that's infrastructure, ideation, opportunities, all of that."

"The goal of this program is to, first of all, empower them to use their voices for good and for change and then hopefully we get a little bit more of that recycling message out of there," Leary added. "But I do think this is an opportunity for them to use their leadership skills and to really hone in on how they want to use their voices going forward."

The Los Angeles Youth Development Department's Youth Council consists of members between the ages of 16 and 25 and have two representatives each of the 15 council districts in the city of Los Angeles.

It's an exciting opportunity for all involved and is making a big impact not only on the youth, but also on the future.

"We hope our young people will take away from this experience the opportunity to network across the city of Los Angeles and develop sustainable strategies that will improve the lives of every Angelino," Executive Director of the Los Angeles Youth Development Department Lisa Salazar said.

"Young people are our future and we only have one earth and they care deeply about it," Salazar later added. "So, teaching them about sustainability will only protect our futures and their futures and their children's futures."

Chargers and Ball Corporation host Youth Development Department for Sustainability Program Orientation

Sponsored by Ball Corporation, the Chargers have partnered with the City of Los Angeles' Youth Development Department (YDD) to create a program that focuses on educating youth and promoting recycling practices in Los Angeles. The youth council members from YDD toured SoFi Stadium with the venue's sustainability specialists and attended an orientation to learn more about the program.

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
1 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
2 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
3 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
4 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
5 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
6 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
7 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
8 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
9 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
10 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
11 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
12 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
13 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
14 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
15 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
16 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
17 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
18 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
19 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
20 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
21 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
22 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
23 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
24 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
25 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
26 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
27 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
28 / 28

Ball Corp hosts the Youth Development Department for the first Sustainability Program Orientation at SoFi Stadium Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The youth council members took part in an orientation where they learned more about the program, which was held in the press conference room, the group also got a unique opportunity to have a brief tour of the stadium led by the stadium's sustainability specialists.

It also gave everyone an opportunity to network and get to interact with others that are also very passionate about sustainability.

"Recycling education. I think that's one of the most prevalent issues in our community, especially amongst youth," Aimee Benitez, senior at UCLA and representative of Council District 1 said about the topic she's most passionate about. "I think the lack of knowledge of what recycling means, what those different colors on those bins mean, can often times lead people to not be willing to try it out.

"I think if we're working with recycling and teaching people about what each bin means, what it means and their outcome, it's going to be really special," Benitez added. "I think it's hard for people to recycle because there's no instant gratification that comes from it. But I think working together to educate ourselves will be really special."

It's the beginning of a very important and impactful program, and the unique opportunity for one of the projects to come to life is one of the many big outcomes that will come from it.

"The Chargers really hope to achieve a lot with this program," Chargers Community Relations Manager Cheyanne Warren-Diaz said. "One, we hope that by partnering with Ball Corp that we're able to bring sustainability and recycling aluminum to the forefront of young people because they're going to be the ones that really shape how we move forward as a community and as an environment in the years to come."

"One of these projects is really going to come to life and it is going to make a real difference. We heard a lot of different ideas when we were in that meeting," Warren-Diaz later added. "It's going to be exciting to see how they actually think what can make a difference in the city of Los Angeles, where they grew up and where they have family and they have friends and how they view, how a young person views sustainability. It's going to be really exciting to see those projects come to life."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 7 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Chiefs: Bosa Estimated to be Limited

Take a look at the Week 7 Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City
news

3 Mejores Enfrentamientos Para Seguir Contra Kansas City

Aquí están los enfrentamientos mas importantes de los Chargers en la Semana 7
news

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Bolts travel for a division matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT)
news

Los Ángeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Como Mirar, Escuchar y Transmitir En Vivo

Los Chargers viajan a Kansas City para enfrentar a los Chiefs el domingo, 22 de octubre a la 1:25 PM hora pacífico

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
Latest News
Advertising