Chargers Awarded Additional Compensatory Draft Pick

The NFL announced on Friday that a total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2018 NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams.

This year, that includes the Bolts.

The Los Angeles Chargers were awarded an additional seventh-round pick, which will be the 251st overall selection. The additional pick brings the Bolts' total number of selections back up to seven as the team traded their seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills last summer in exchange for QB Cardale Jones.

Per the NFL, under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents ("CFA") than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

For the Chargers, that meant losing Manti Te'o to the New Orleans Saints and Danny Woodhead to the Baltimore Ravens while adding Russell Okung to the roster.

The NFL also explains that compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year.