Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Nov 15, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

HTW Packers

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) travel to the Midwest to take on the Green Bay Packers (3-6) in Week 11 at Lambeau Field.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game will mark the 13th regular-season meeting between the two teams — and the first at Lambeau since 2015. The Packers hold a 10-2 all-time regular season record against the Bolts; however, the Chargers won the last meeting against Green Bay. Although they haven't faced off much, the pair of teams are no stranger to close games as four of the last five have been decided by one possession.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 9 of the 2019 season, a game that took place in Los Angeles.

The Bolts raced out to a shutout first half and never looked back, cruising to a 26-11 victory over the Packers. Wide receiver Mike Williams had a big part in that through the air logging 111 receiving yards on just three receptions, including a long of 56 yards near the end of the first quarter. Joey Bosa wreaked havoc on the other side of the ball, finishing the day with 1.5 sacks and four hits on the quarterback in the big win.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, November 19
  • Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

Network: FOX

Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler

Analyst: Mark Sanchez

Sideline: Laura Okmin

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Bakersfield KBFP 800 AM

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS

Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de la Que Buena 105.5 y 94.3 FM y también por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.

