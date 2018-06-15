Chargers Announce Changes in Football Operations

The Los Angeles Chargers made several changes in the football operations department, the organization announced on Friday. The changes include four promotions and one new hire.

Regis Eller, who is now in his 11th season with the Chargers, has been elevated to Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. He spent the last two seasons as a pro scout after five years as an area scout.

Justin Sheridan will now serve as the National Crosschecker after spending four years as an area scout. Sheridan is entering his fifth year with the team after eight seasons in Tampa Bay as a college and pro scout.

Tyler Lyon has been promoted to Area Scout after spending the last two years as the college scouting coordinator. 2018 marks his fifth year with the organization after working his way into the scouting department from a training camp intern in 2014.

Kevin McGuire will now serve as a Scouting Assistant after working as a football operations intern for the last two years. McGuire came to the Chargers after graduating from St. Johns in 2016.