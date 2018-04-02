Chargers Announce 2018 Offseason Program Dates

The Los Angeles Chargers will get back on the field in a matter of weeks as the team announced the dates for their 2018 offseason program.

PHASE 1 - Begins April 16

The first two weeks of the program are limited to only strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation.

PHASE 2 - Begins Three Weeks Later

The second phase lasts three weeks and consists of on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills. Team practice may be conducted on a "separates" basis, but no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Following the NFL Draft, the Chargers will also hold a rookie minicamp at a time TBD.

PHASE 3 – Begins May 22

The final four weeks are comprised of a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, often referred to as "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The Chargers' OTAs will take place on the following dates:

May 22-24

May 29-31

June 4-7

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement also affords clubs one mandatory minicamp for veteran players.

The Chargers minicamp will take place June 12-14.