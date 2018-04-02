Chargers Announce 2018 Offseason Program Dates

The Los Angeles Chargers will get back on the field in a matter of weeks as the team announced the dates for their 2018 offseason program.
PHASE 1 - Begins April 16
The first two weeks of the program are limited to only strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation.
PHASE 2 - Begins Three Weeks Later
The second phase lasts three weeks and consists of on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills. Team practice may be conducted on a "separates" basis, but no live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
Following the NFL Draft, the Chargers will also hold a rookie minicamp at a time TBD.
PHASE 3 – Begins May 22
The final four weeks are comprised of a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, often referred to as "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. The Chargers' OTAs will take place on the following dates:
May 22-24
May 29-31
June 4-7
Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement also affords clubs one mandatory minicamp for veteran players.
The Chargers minicamp will take place June 12-14.
The Bolts will then part ways for the next month before returning in late July for training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. We will post info on training camp and open dates for fans to attend as soon as they are announced.