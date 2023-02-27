Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Promote Ansley to DC, Announce Additions to Coaching Staff

Feb 27, 2023 at 09:31 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

DA

The Chargers on Monday announced promotions and additions to their coaching staff.

The Bolts have promoted Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. The 41-year-old Ansley fills the role recently held by Renaldo Hill, who took a position with the Dolphins.

Tom Donatell, who is entering his third season with the Chargers, has been elevated to Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary.

There are also three new members of the coaching staff, as the Bolts have also added Jeff Howard (linebackers), Doug Nussmeier (quarterbacks) and Robert Muschamp (defensive quality control).

Ansley spent the past two seasons as the Chargers defensive backs coach. He led a strong unit in 2022 as the Bolts ranked seventh in the league with just 200.4 passing yards allowed per game.

He will be first-time coordinator in the NFL but has previous experience in that role. He was the University of Tennessee's defensive coordinator & defensive backs coach in 2019 and 2020.

Ansley spent the 2018 season as the Raiders defensive backs coach and was in the collegiate ranks before that. He was the defensive backs coach at Alabama (2016–17), Kentucky (2013–15) and Tennessee (2012). He was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2010 and 2011.

He played college football at Troy, appearing in 46 games and recording 19 interceptions.

Donatell spent the past two seasons as the Bolts assistant secondary coach. He helped safety Derwin James, Jr., earn back-to-back Pro Bowl honors in the past two seasons.

Donatell previously worked in Seattle as a defensive quality control coach from 2017-20. He was a defensive graduate assistant at the University of South Florida (2013-14) and at UCLA (2015-16).

TD

Howard brings a decade of NFL experience to the Bolts, as he has previously worked with the Browns and Vikings over the past 10 years.

Howard will work with former first-round pick Kenneth Murray, Jr., in his role. Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann are also on the roster, with Drue Tranquill and Troy Reeder slated to be free agents this offseason.

The 40-year-old Howard spent the 2022 season as Cleveland's Passing Game Coordinator/defensive backs coach. The Browns finished fifth in the league with just 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Howard spent the past three seasons in Cleveland, all under the same title. The Browns were also a top-five defense in passing yards allowed in 2021 at 202.3.

In the past three seasons, Cleveland's defense was fourth in passing yards per attempt allowed (6.64) and tied for the sixth-fewest number of explosive pass plays allowed with 249.

Howard spent seven seasons with the Vikings from 2013-2019 in a variety of defensive roles.

howard

Nussmeier, who has two-plus decades of coaching experience, will work directly with Justin Herbert as the quarterback enters his fourth season in the league.

Nussmeier spent the past three seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Dallas and worked with new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore.

In that time, the Cowboys finished in the top 10 in touchdown passes, attempts of 20-plus yards and passing yards per attempt.

doug

The 52-year-old Nussmeier was Dallas' tight ends coach in 2018-19 and was the Rams quarterbacks coach in 2006-07 but spent the period in-between working high-profile jobs in college.

Nussmeier was Fresno State's offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach in 2008 before he held the same roles with Washington (2009–11), Alabama (2012–13), Michigan (2014) and Florida (2015–17).

Nussmeier helped Alabama win a national title in 2012 as the Crimson Tide averaged 38.7 points per game.

A former quarterback, Nussmeier was a 1994 fourth-round pick of the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans and was with Denver and Indianapolis in 1998 before heading to the Canadian Football League.

Nussmeier played collegiately at Idaho, where he won the 1993 Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually to the Division I-AA Player of the Year.

Muschamp spent the last two seasons at Georgia in defensive assistant roles, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national titles.

Muschamp played tight end at Auburn from 2015-18 before spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at Tennessee.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

A Conversation With: JoJo Wooden

We caught up with the Chargers Director of Player Personnel ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

news

Chargers Elevate Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator; Announce Coaching Staff Hires and Additional Promotion

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the elevation of Derrick Ansley to Defensive Coordinator, as well as the additions of Linebackers Coach Jeff Howard, Defensive Quality Control Robert Muschamp and Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier to the coaching staff.

news

Will Tight Ends Be the Deepest Position in the Draft?

The NFL Network analyst broke down prospects and offered insight to what the Bolts could do with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

Chargers Mailbag: Pre-Combine Questions, 1st-Round Options & Indy Food Recs

Check out the Chargers Mailbag, as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

Latest News
Advertising