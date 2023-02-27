Chargers Promote Ansley to DC, Announce Additions to Coaching Staff

The Chargers on Monday announced promotions and additions to their coaching staff.

The Bolts have promoted Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. The 41-year-old Ansley fills the role recently held by Renaldo Hill, who took a position with the Dolphins.

Tom Donatell, who is entering his third season with the Chargers, has been elevated to Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary.

There are also three new members of the coaching staff, as the Bolts have also added Jeff Howard (linebackers), Doug Nussmeier (quarterbacks) and Robert Muschamp (defensive quality control).

Ansley spent the past two seasons as the Chargers defensive backs coach. He led a strong unit in 2022 as the Bolts ranked seventh in the league with just 200.4 passing yards allowed per game.

He will be first-time coordinator in the NFL but has previous experience in that role. He was the University of Tennessee's defensive coordinator & defensive backs coach in 2019 and 2020.

Ansley spent the 2018 season as the Raiders defensive backs coach and was in the collegiate ranks before that. He was the defensive backs coach at Alabama (2016–17), Kentucky (2013–15) and Tennessee (2012). He was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2010 and 2011.

He played college football at Troy, appearing in 46 games and recording 19 interceptions.

Donatell spent the past two seasons as the Bolts assistant secondary coach. He helped safety Derwin James, Jr., earn back-to-back Pro Bowl honors in the past two seasons.