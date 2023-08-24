5 Chargers to Watch in the Preseason Finale vs. 49ers

4. Brenden Jaimes

The Chargers starting five up front is set with Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III.

The real storyline is among the depth positions, where the Chargers could only keep four linemen for a total of nine.

Will Clapp and Foster Sarell both started multiple games last year and figure to be back on the roster. A trio of intriguing names behind them include Jaimes, Zack Bailey and rookie Jordan McFadden.

Jaimes has appeared in 23 games for the Bolts over the past two seasons and provides solid depth. But it will be a numbers game up front, meaning multiple linemen are trying to earn the final few spots on the roster.

5. Cameron Dicker

The name above could easily be swapped out with Dustin Hopkins.

With roster cutdown day coming on Tuesday, the Chargers will soon have to choose between the two kickers on their roster.

Dicker has been stellar all camp, making 62 of 68 field goals in practice. He's also been perfect in preseason games, hitting five extra points and a pair of field goals.

Hopkins dealt with an undisclosed injury earlier in camp but kicked in the second preseason game, making one field goal and an extra point.

He then kicked in Wednesday's practice, making all four kicks. Hopkins has now made 22 of 28 field goals in camp.

Both players are more than capable of handling the kicking job for the Chargers in 2023, but only one will make the roster.

Staley on Wednesday gave insight on that that decision will be made.

"I think it's a combination of factors," Staley said. "I think their performance on game day ... in the NFL during the regular season and postseason.