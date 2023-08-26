Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers-49ers Preseason Game Day Updates

Aug 25, 2023 at 07:42 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

SFGU

The Chargers and 49ers are underway in the preseason finale for both teams.

Here are quarter-by-quarter updates from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith:

First Quarter

The Chargers started on defense after the 49ers won the toss and elected to receive. The 49ers offensive starters drove down the field and reached the red zone but the Bolts reserve defense came away with a clutch takeaway. Carlo Kemp forced a fumble at the goal line that was recovered in the end zone by Nick Niemann.

The Bolts offense took over at the 20-yard line but went three-and-out after getting sacked on third down. The 49ers top offense remained on the field and put together a touchdown drive that ended with a 5-yard score from Brock Purdy. But the Bolts offense struck right back as Joshua Kelley took it to the house with a 75-yard touchdown run. Dustin Hopkins' extra point gave the Bolts a 7-6 lead.

The Bolts defense then forced a three-and-out as the Chargers took over at their own 33. Easton Stick hit Quentin Johnston for an 8-yard gain to move the chains as the quarter ended.

Second Quarter

The Bolts offense crossed midfield but the drive stalled out. JK Scott then pinned the 49ers inside the 10-yard line with a punt that rolled down to the 8. The Chargers defense soon forced a punt as the offense put together a drive. Stick picked up a first down on the ground before the Bolts faced fourth-and-1 at the San Francisco 43-yard line. Zander Horvath picked up the first down with a 2-yard run. The Bolts got down into the red zone but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker that gave the Chargers a 10-6 lead. The 49ers drove into Bolts territory and faced fourth-and-2 at the 33 but were called for offensive pass interference and punted it away. The Bolts took a knee before the half.

Photos: Chargers at 49ers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 3 matchup against the 49ers in Santa Clara

6LAC5985
1 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6069
2 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6070
3 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6050
4 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6144
5 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6106
6 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6209
7 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6262
8 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8388
9 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8595
10 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6344
11 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8696
12 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8735
13 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC8805
14 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1642
15 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1605
16 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1762
17 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6442
18 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6511
19 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6518
20 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6594
21 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6696
22 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6733
23 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6819
24 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5017
25 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC4973
26 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5010
27 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC9014
28 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC1919_1
29 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6972
30 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6896
31 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9047
32 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6943
33 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7110
34 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7042
35 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9037
36 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7077
37 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5088
38 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC5102
39 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC9134
40 / 40
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Latest News
