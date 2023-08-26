Chargers-49ers Preseason Game Day Updates

The Bolts offense crossed midfield but the drive stalled out. JK Scott then pinned the 49ers inside the 10-yard line with a punt that rolled down to the 8. The Chargers defense soon forced a punt as the offense put together a drive. Stick picked up a first down on the ground before the Bolts faced fourth-and-1 at the San Francisco 43-yard line. Zander Horvath picked up the first down with a 2-yard run. The Bolts got down into the red zone but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker that gave the Chargers a 10-6 lead. The 49ers drove into Bolts territory and faced fourth-and-2 at the 33 but were called for offensive pass interference and punted it away. The Bolts took a knee before the half.