Chargers-49ers Preseason Game Day Updates

The Chargers and 49ers are underway in the preseason finale for both teams.
Here are quarter-by-quarter updates from Chargers Senior Writer Eric Smith:
First Quarter
The Chargers started on defense after the 49ers won the toss and elected to receive. The 49ers offensive starters drove down the field and reached the red zone but the Bolts reserve defense came away with a clutch takeaway. Carlo Kemp forced a fumble at the goal line that was recovered in the end zone by Nick Niemann.
The Bolts offense took over at the 20-yard line but went three-and-out after getting sacked on third down. The 49ers top offense remained on the field and put together a touchdown drive that ended with a 5-yard score from Brock Purdy. But the Bolts offense struck right back as Joshua Kelley took it to the house with a 75-yard touchdown run. Dustin Hopkins' extra point gave the Bolts a 7-6 lead.
The Bolts defense then forced a three-and-out as the Chargers took over at their own 33. Easton Stick hit Quentin Johnston for an 8-yard gain to move the chains as the quarter ended.
Second Quarter
The Bolts offense crossed midfield but the drive stalled out. JK Scott then pinned the 49ers inside the 10-yard line with a punt that rolled down to the 8. The Chargers defense soon forced a punt as the offense put together a drive. Stick picked up a first down on the ground before the Bolts faced fourth-and-1 at the San Francisco 43-yard line. Zander Horvath picked up the first down with a 2-yard run. The Bolts got down into the red zone but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker that gave the Chargers a 10-6 lead. The 49ers drove into Bolts territory and faced fourth-and-2 at the 33 but were called for offensive pass interference and punted it away. The Bolts took a knee before the half.
Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Preseason Week 3 matchup against the 49ers in Santa Clara
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.