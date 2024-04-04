Why Jim Harbaugh Believes the Bolts Have the No. 1 Pick in 2024 Draft

With wide receiver and offensive tackle both having strong prospects at the top of the draft, perhaps that's the direction the Chargers go.

However, what if the Cardinals don't trade their pick and select a player with the fourth selection?

Harbaugh noted that could mean it's the Bolts who trade back for a quarterback-needy team.

"Maybe four quarterbacks don't go in a row," Harbaugh said. "It's unprecedented … that's never happened, but maybe there's still another quarterback there when the fifth pick comes around and somebody wants to [trade up]."

Harbaugh noted that the Chargers could possibly amass more draft capital in this hypothetical scenario.

"It wouldn't be like the calculator for the fifth pick anymore," Harbaugh said.

Of course, there's also the outcome where the Bolts simply stick and pick at No. 5 with the hopes of adding a bonafide young star to their roster.

"If it comes around to it and we're on the clock at No. 5, we know we got a great player that's going to be there for us," Harbaugh said. "Haven't determined who it's going to be but it's an exciting pick."

He added: "It's such a great pick, everybody can analyze that. Doesn't take a lot to understand that there's some real possibilities. We're really, super excited about that pick so we'll see how it plays out."