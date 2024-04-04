Why Jim Harbaugh Believes the Bolts Have the No. 1 Pick in 2024 Draft

The Bolts currently hold nine total selections in the 2024 NFL Draft beginning with the No. 5 overall pick.
But if you ask Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, his team might actually hold the most valuable pick of them all.
"There's talk of four quarterbacks going in the first four picks," Harbaugh said last week at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "If that happens, then that pick really becomes like the No. 1 pick in the draft.
"If four quarterbacks go in the first four picks, that's not like the fifth pick anymore, that's like the No. 1 pick in the draft for teams that have a great quarterback already," Harbaugh added.
The Bolts, of course, have a franchise QB in place with Justin Herbert plus a capable backup in Easton Stick.
But if things fall a certain way April 25, Harbaugh's belief just might come true.
The Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick, followed by the Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers.
More than one of those teams could choose to draft a quarterback in Round 1, and Arizona could be in position to trade back if a team wants to come up and get a quarterback at No. 4, too.
That would leave the Bolts with the potential opportunity to take the top non-quarterback prospect on their board.
Check out some photos of the Chargers first Phase 1 workout of the 2024 off-season program
With wide receiver and offensive tackle both having strong prospects at the top of the draft, perhaps that's the direction the Chargers go.
However, what if the Cardinals don't trade their pick and select a player with the fourth selection?
Harbaugh noted that could mean it's the Bolts who trade back for a quarterback-needy team.
"Maybe four quarterbacks don't go in a row," Harbaugh said. "It's unprecedented … that's never happened, but maybe there's still another quarterback there when the fifth pick comes around and somebody wants to [trade up]."
Harbaugh noted that the Chargers could possibly amass more draft capital in this hypothetical scenario.
"It wouldn't be like the calculator for the fifth pick anymore," Harbaugh said.
Of course, there's also the outcome where the Bolts simply stick and pick at No. 5 with the hopes of adding a bonafide young star to their roster.
"If it comes around to it and we're on the clock at No. 5, we know we got a great player that's going to be there for us," Harbaugh said. "Haven't determined who it's going to be but it's an exciting pick."
He added: "It's such a great pick, everybody can analyze that. Doesn't take a lot to understand that there's some real possibilities. We're really, super excited about that pick so we'll see how it plays out."
The Chargers full list of draft picks can be found here.