Camp Preview: How Will Bolts Safety Depth Play Out in 2023?

The Chargers safety room is highlighted by one of the leaders of the team and one of the best at his position across the NFL.

Safety Derwin James, Jr., once again leads the charge of the position as he is coming off a season with over 100 total tackles for the third time in his career. He also earning Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022.

James did it all a year ago, showcasing his versatility and lining up all around the defense while finishing with 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Entering his sixth season, the star safety continues to try to elevate his game as one of the leaders of the defense.

"Coming out here and getting better," James said following the first day of minicamp. "Trying to get the offense better. Like I said, give me better. Get better, overall, as a whole."

Alohi Gilman, who saw his role increase once the season went along, lined up as the starter alongside James this offseason.

Gilman started five games last season, with four of them coming from Weeks 11-18, and had the best season of his young career. Whether it was with James on the field or if James missed time, Gilman made plays whenever given an opportunity.

But perhaps one of his key traits is the leadership that he provides to the room and defense as a whole, as he is slated to have a big role for the position in 2023.

"His leadership — Alohi has been a guy here, he's going into Year 4," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley said about Gilman. "He's very calm, very coachable, understands why he is being corrected or why he did things a certain way. He's been very calm, very even-keel, going into Year 3 with [this staff]."

Behind James and Gilman are a handful of second-year players that are looking to carve out a role for themselves in the defense.

2022 third-round pick JT Woods saw limited action in his rookie campaign, but now has a full year of NFL experience under his belt. Woods enters a big season where he will look to make strides in the secondary.

As for Raheem Layne, he is also entering his second season after spending some time on the practice squad and playing in six games last season. Layne will have an opportunity to try and stand out in training camp and the preseason, especially on special teams.

Mark Webb, Jr., has played in seven games over three seasons but has struggled with injuries early in his career.

Rounding out the safety position are a pair of undrafted free agents in AJ Finley and Tyler Baker-Williams.

