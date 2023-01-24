Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Look at the Chargers 2023 Home Opponents

Jan 24, 2023 at 09:00 AM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

sofi

The Chargers have quite the slate of home opponents in 2023.

Besides their annual matchups against AFC West foes, the Bolts will also welcome some big names to SoFi Stadium.

A reminder that the Chargers will play nine home games in 2023, just as they did in 2021. The Chargers played nine road games during a 17-game schedule this past season.

Here's a look at the nine teams (in alphabetical order) the Bolts will host next season:

Baltimore Ravens

The teams will meet since they both finished second in their respective divisions in 2022. Baltimore has made the postseason in four of the past five seasons, including this past one. Both the Bolts and Ravens went 10-7 in 2022 — the only NFL teams to do so — and both exited the playoffs in the Wild Card round. All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson this offseason as the quarterback is scheduled to be a free agent. The teams last met during the 2021 season in Baltimore.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills saw their season come to an end Sunday in the Divisional round of the playoffs. But there are plenty of reasons to believe Buffalo will be in the mix for a fifth straight postseason appearance in 2023, beginning with the skillset of quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills have never played at SoFi Stadium as the past two meetings between the teams have been in Buffalo.

Chicago Bears

The Bears finished with the league's worst record (3-14) this past season and currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago, which is also expected to have boatloads of salary cap space this offseason, could turn their fortunes around quickly with the right moves. The Chargers will have to keep an eye on elusive quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick in 2021 who ran for 1,143 yards and eight scores this past season.

Dallas Cowboys

The Chargers and Cowboys will meet at SoFi Stadium for the second time in three seasons in 2023. The teams are scheduled to play one another because they both finished in second place in their respective divisions this past season. Both teams also made the playoffs in 2022, with Dallas falling Sunday in the Divisional round. Expect plenty on fanfare around this one as the high-profile Cowboys always draw lots of national attention.

Denver Broncos

The Chargers will look for their fourth straight win over their division foe in 2023. The Bolts outlasted the Broncos in overtime at home in 2022 thanks to a forced fumble on special teams. Denver will have a new head coach this season and the Broncos will look for a bounce back season from quarterback Russell Wilson after Denver went 5-12 in his first season at the helm.

Detroit Lions

Don't sleep on this one as being one of the best games of the season. No, the Lions weren't a playoff team in 2022. But Detroit ended its season with eight wins in its final 10 games to make to build a strong foundation for next season. The Lions will look to keep up a high-powered attack as they finished fifth in points per game (26.6) in 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs

It's a good bet that this game will once again be a pivotal one in the AFC West race. The Chargers and Chiefs seemingly always play close games, with the past four games at SoFi Stadium being decided by seven points or less. The Bolts will certainly have this one circled as they hope to end Kansas City's run of seven straight division titles.

Las Vegas Raiders

There will be no love lost in this one as the Chargers and Raiders renew their AFC West rivalry. The Bolts will look for their third consecutive home win over the Raiders, who went 6-11 and finished in third place in the AFC West in 2022. One new aspect to this game will be at quarterback, where Las Vegas is likely to have a new signal caller for the first time since 2013.

Miami Dolphins

This is a rematch of one of the best home games from the Chargers 2022 season. Miami entered the primetime Week 14 matchup with a high-powered offense but were limited to just 145 passing yards. Both of the teams made the playoffs as Wild Card participants in 2022, so this game could also be big for postseason purposes, too.

