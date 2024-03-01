Celebrate Women's History Month with Zoe Stanley

Introducing Zoe Stanley, our Partnership Development Manager!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I sit on the Partnership Development team where I manage the Chargers' day-to-day relationships with 10+ partners across various categories.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

I did! I played competitive sports growing up and have two degrees in sport management. The sports industry that was appealing to me because of its innovation and advancement across several different aspects from its inception to date (i.e. technology, budding DEI efforts, etc.).

How'd you get your start?

I got my start in undergrad, doing several monumental internships during the summer between my sophomore & junior years of college. I interned at USA Water Polo & the Orange County Riptide in their respective marketing departments.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help partners elevate their presence with Chargers fans & in turn, seeing fans so ecstatic to be a part of the Chargers family.

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career today.

My mom! She's a force and inspires me every day to be independent, use my voice, work hard, but most importantly, be kind, and respectful to everyone I interact with.

Real or fake, dead or alive, who is one woman would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Beyonce - she's the embodiment of a renaissance woman. She's a successful businesswoman, fashion designer, mother, wife, and entertainer.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?