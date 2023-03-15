Celebrate Women's History Month with Paige Crawford

In college I became fascinated by sports nutrition, but at that time (2008-2012) the field was still pretty young and job opportunities were scarce. There was no sports nutrition department in the athletic department at this time at Texas Tech and there were no other collegiate or professional teams in the surrounding area. So the closest experience I could get was in a research lab under a professor who focused on nutrition and exercise science until I graduated. I was eager to get hands-on experience in the field, so upon graduation I pursued graduate school at a location with a full-time sports dietitian on staff. That brought me to the University of Texas who hired their first full-time sports dietitian the same year. I was able to intern under this sports RD, Amy Culp, and completely loved the experience. After a couple years at UT I applied and got matched with a dietetic internship and took the RD exam in 2014 and started a job working with five teams at Auburn University. After spending some time in collegiate sports nutrition, I got a job at EXOS where I was able to diversify my experience and got a taste of working with pro athletes and consulting with pro teams, which ultimately lead me to the Chargers in 2020.