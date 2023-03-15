Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Celebrate Women's History Month with Paige Crawford

Mar 15, 2023 at 09:30 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Digital
230301_Womens_History_Month_Graphic_Crawford_1920x1080

In recognition of Women's History Month, the Chargers are highlighting an employee each week in the month of March. Today's spotlight is on Paige Crawford, who is the Team Dietician for the Chargers. Paige grew up in Spring Branch, Texas and studied at undergrad at Texas Tech University, and went on to complete her Masters Degree and Dietetic Internship via Iowa State University.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

I have always been interested and excited by sports. As a high school track athlete I became intrigued as to how performance could be effected by nutrition. I set my sights on sports nutrition as a career once I found Nutritional Sciences and Exercise Sport Sciences in the course catalog my freshman year at Texas Tech.

How'd you get your start?

In college I became fascinated by sports nutrition, but at that time (2008-2012) the field was still pretty young and job opportunities were scarce. There was no sports nutrition department in the athletic department at this time at Texas Tech and there were no other collegiate or professional teams in the surrounding area. So the closest experience I could get was in a research lab under a professor who focused on nutrition and exercise science until I graduated. I was eager to get hands-on experience in the field, so upon graduation I pursued graduate school at a location with a full-time sports dietitian on staff. That brought me to the University of Texas who hired their first full-time sports dietitian the same year. I was able to intern under this sports RD, Amy Culp, and completely loved the experience. After a couple years at UT I applied and got matched with a dietetic internship and took the RD exam in 2014 and started a job working with five teams at Auburn University. After spending some time in collegiate sports nutrition, I got a job at EXOS where I was able to diversify my experience and got a taste of working with pro athletes and consulting with pro teams, which ultimately lead me to the Chargers in 2020.

220908_Practice_MN_001
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

Receiving positive feedback from athletes regarding how they are feeling on and/or off the field after making a nutrition upgrade. I am lucky to be able to work with very high-performing athletes. Nutrition may not always be front of mind when it comes to their sport, but it has the power to make a noticeable difference in their health, performance and recovery. I love being able to help them understand that so they can reap the benefits.

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career in today.

Amy Culp was my first mentor in this field and has played a huge role in my career and remains to be someone I look up in our profession. Amy is the Assistant Athletics Director & Director of Performance Nutrition at The University of Texas. Amy brought me in as an intern in 2012 and gave me an opportunity to get invaluable hands-on experience in sports nutrition. I am so grateful for Amy's leadership and for the chance to witness and be a part of the growth of an incredible collegiate sports nutrition program.

Real or fake, dead or alive, who is one woman would you want to have dinner with? Why?

I would want to have dinner with Patsy Mink, who was a lawyer and a Congresswoman in Hawaii who devoted her life to gender equality. Patsy paved the way for women who pursued higher education and participation in sport. I would love to talk to her about the progress made for females in sport thanks to her life's work.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?

Pursue opportunities to network with people in positions that interest you and seek out relevant internships. If given the opportunity to intern in sports, take advantage of the time you have to learn from the experiences and professionals you have access to. Be proactive and don't be afraid to share your ideas and propose projects that you think could benefit your mentor and their organization.

221214_BoltAcademyTour_MH_130
Mackenzie Hudson/Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers
220728_TrainingCamp_MN_090
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Get High Grades for Recent Free Agency Moves

Pundits around the league have praised the recent moves involving Eric Kendricks, Trey Pipkins III and Morgan Fox

news

Why Bringing Back Morgan Fox is a Great Move for the Chargers

The versatile defensive lineman came up clutch for the Bolts in 2022 and will be a crucial piece in the trenches going forward

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Chargers 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is everything you need to know for all of the Chargers offseason roster moves

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising