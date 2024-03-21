 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Celebrate Women's History Month with Rian Godwin

Mar 21, 2024 at 09:03 AM
Social_Profile_Pic
Chargers Digital
RIANSPOTLIGHT

Introducing Rian Godwin, our Season Tickets Account Executive!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I am an Account Executive, Season Tickets. I focus primarily on premium season tickets, and also sell group tickets, mini plans, and single game suite rentals.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

I did, my whole life I have played sports, specifically basketball, softball, and cheer. I found a true passion and love for sports at all levels, which led me to pursue a career in sports.

How'd you get your start?

I started my sports journey as a Sports Marketing and Promotions Intern at Embry Riddle-Aeronautical University, where I developed a passion for sales. I always knew I wanted to bring both sports and sales together, and when I saw the opportunity to be in Inside Sales with the Chargers, I knew it would be a perfect fit. After about 10 months in that position, I was blessed to be promoted to my current role - Account Executive, Season Tickets.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The most rewarding part of my job is the people I get to talk to every day. I connect with lifelong Chargers fans, near and far, and the experience that we get to create and provide for them is incredible. I am grateful to be a part of the community that we at the Chargers organization have and are continuing to build together.

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career today.

My Mom - She is an incredible woman. I have seen her work tirelessly day in and day out to provide for my siblings and me. She encourages us to follow our dreams, and never misses an opportunity to call us her Superstars. She is one of the reasons why I am here today, and I am so thankful to have such an amazing mother and role model.

Real or fake, dead or alive, who is one woman would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Michelle Obama, she has been an inspiration of mine since I was a kid, she leads by example, and I admire her positive impact on women.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?

I would encourage you to network! Build strong and authentic relationships. Keep going out for the roles that interest you. Every no is one step closer to a yes!

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Joe Hortiz on Bolts Salary Cap Crunch, Trading Keenan Allen

"You have to be cap conscious. It's fun to go all in one year … I'd like to be all in every year. I want to have a chance to compete for Super Bowls every year."
news

Chargers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Here is everything you need to know for all of the Chargers offseason roster moves
news

Chargers Mailbag: Could the Bolts Trade Down in the 2024 NFL Draft?

An offseason edition of the Chargers Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions about recent free agency moves and a possible Round 1 trade for the Bolts
news

Wolfgang Puck Catering to Oversee Food & Beverage Operations at Los Angeles Chargers' New State-of-the-Art Practice Facility

Wolfgang Puck Catering proudly announces an exciting partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers in conjunction with the opening-WO of their groundbreaking new El Segundo practice facility. Slated to open summer 2024 in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay community, the facility provides a unique collaborative opportunity that signals an unparalleled fusion of culinary excellence and sports innovation, promising an elevated dining experience for players, staff and guests alike.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising