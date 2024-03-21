Celebrate Women's History Month with Rian Godwin

Introducing Rian Godwin, our Season Tickets Account Executive!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I am an Account Executive, Season Tickets. I focus primarily on premium season tickets, and also sell group tickets, mini plans, and single game suite rentals.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

I did, my whole life I have played sports, specifically basketball, softball, and cheer. I found a true passion and love for sports at all levels, which led me to pursue a career in sports.

How'd you get your start?

I started my sports journey as a Sports Marketing and Promotions Intern at Embry Riddle-Aeronautical University, where I developed a passion for sales. I always knew I wanted to bring both sports and sales together, and when I saw the opportunity to be in Inside Sales with the Chargers, I knew it would be a perfect fit. After about 10 months in that position, I was blessed to be promoted to my current role - Account Executive, Season Tickets.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The most rewarding part of my job is the people I get to talk to every day. I connect with lifelong Chargers fans, near and far, and the experience that we get to create and provide for them is incredible. I am grateful to be a part of the community that we at the Chargers organization have and are continuing to build together.

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career today.

My Mom - She is an incredible woman. I have seen her work tirelessly day in and day out to provide for my siblings and me. She encourages us to follow our dreams, and never misses an opportunity to call us her Superstars. She is one of the reasons why I am here today, and I am so thankful to have such an amazing mother and role model.

Real or fake, dead or alive, who is one woman would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Michelle Obama, she has been an inspiration of mine since I was a kid, she leads by example, and I admire her positive impact on women.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?