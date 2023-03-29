Celebrate Women's History Month with Maria Garcia

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The most rewarding part of my job is seeing our game days come together. Working with our internal teams and our stadium partners to put together this amazing experience and atmosphere for our fans at SoFi every game day is very exciting!

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career in today.

A woman that has inspired me in my career and really in life is my older sister. Our parents immigrated to this country from Mexico with very little education. My sisters desire to excel in her academics really pushed me to do the same. She was the first in our family to go to college. She earned her Bachelor's Degree and then her Master's Degree in College Counseling. There was no question that I would go to college because of the example she set!

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?