Celebrate Women's History Month with Kasey Perez

Introducing Kasey Perez, our Paid Social Media Manager!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

Within the content team, I'm the paid social media and content analytics manager. Meaning, I oversee all paid social initiatives and content performance to provide results and insights which informs our strategy and goals.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

Nope! I worked in consumer products and hospitality marketing for a few years and then joined the team at Nike which piqued my interest in working in sports. It wasn't until I joined the Chargers that I fully realized my passion for this industry outside of just being a fan.

How'd you get your start?

I started my career in social media at a boutique agency and learned the ins and outs of creating and marketing on social for a wide variety of brands. I quickly fell in love with digital storytelling which led me to where I am now.

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

I love the data and finding a nugget of information that helps lead me to an idea or solution is incredibly rewarding. Content marketing is a perfect mix of science and creativity and allows me to utilize both parts of my brain to help the team continue to innovate, inspire and grow our fandom!

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career today.

My mom and my older sister! I am so blessed to have had such great female role models throughout my life that have shown me the importance of working hard, choosing kindness and enjoying the ride.

Real or fake, dead or alive, who is one woman would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Hermione Granger! She's such an intelligent, strong character and has been my hero since I was a little girl. Maybe she could even teach me a spell or two!

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?