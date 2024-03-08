Celebrate Women's History Month with Chloe Sharabba

Introducing Chloe Sharabba, our Player Personnel Coordinator!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

As Player Personnel Coordinator, I am responsible for the administrative support of player personnel, scouting and football operations. This includes a wide array of duties including, but not limited to, coordinating travel (for player workouts, tryouts, signings, 30 visits, etc.), filming during position groups' individual period at practice, and assisting with the informal interview process during the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. I also work closely with our Pro Scouting department, writing player evaluations assigned by our pro directors (in preparation for free agency, practice squad acquisition, etc.), helping to prepare weekly advance scouting reports for upcoming opponents, preseason and in-season team evaluations, and traveling to a future opponent's game to conduct advance scouting analysis.

Did you always have a desire to work in sports?

Yes! I grew up playing softball and basketball competitively and went on to play middle infield at Boston College. After graduating from BC, I earned my masters in Sports Administration, coaching the softball team during that time. I've always been a big sports fan, religiously watching and following football and baseball with my dad and brothers growing up. I knew early on that I would enjoy a career in sports.

How'd you get your start?

My start in football came with Jordan Palmer and his company, QB Summit, in January of 2021. From film study to biomechanics to on-field workouts and NFL Draft Prep, I learned so much; not only about the quarterback position, but also about entrepreneurship, running a business, giving back to the community, and finding purpose through loving what you do. Jordan has been an incredible mentor to me over the years and I certainly would not have made the progress I have without him. About 6 months after I began working for Jordan, I got a call to interview with the Chargers and the rest is history!

What is the most rewarding part of your job and why?

The most rewarding part of my job are the relationships I've made since arriving here. I truly feel so lucky to be around the people with whom I get to work with every day, and I'm thankful for the opportunities with which they've provided me. I could not be more grateful for Louis Clark, Dennis Abraham, the guys in the scouting department, and Katie Sylvan, all of whom have welcomed me in and taken the time to teach, mentor, and develop me as I pursue a career in scouting.

Tell us about a woman that has inspired you and/or impacted your career today.

My mom. She's the hardest worker I know and has instilled the importance of work ethic, dedication and commitment in my brothers and me while providing us with all of the resources we've needed in order to succeed. All of this in addition to being the most loving, present, and supportive mom. I am so grateful I get to call her my mom!

Real or fake, dead or alive, who is one woman would you want to have dinner with? Why?

Harriet Tubman and Taylor Swift. An American hero and a lyrical genius. Two completely different people with completely different stories who possess qualities and characteristics I admire.

What advice do you have for those trying to get into sports/starting their career in the sports industry?