Celebrate Latino Heritage Month with Liliana T. Pérez-Palacios

Introducing Liliana T. Pérez-Palacios, our Sr. Director of Cultural Affairs!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I serve as the Sr. Director of Cultural Affairs for the Los Angeles Chargers and am responsible for building strategic partnerships within California's dynamic and versatile economic, cultural, and social sectors. In this role, I manage community engagement, especially with the Chargers' valued neighbors. My priorities include driving cross-functional alignment of internal divisions to provide optimized benefits to sponsors and fans.

How did you get started?

The short version is that in 2019, I was honored to be invited and embraced by my dear Bolt Fam to inaugurate a new role and initiative to authentically engage in L.A.'s thriving and diverse communities. Before joining I had a career in the public sector for 25 years.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Our stellar Bolt Fam on and/off the field and the amazing L.A. Chargers Fans!

Any advice for those trying to get a job in sports?

Be self-reflective, ask yourself, why? Then ask a random person to review your LinkedIn profile to see if you're communicating your expertise and passion. Find mentors and professional coaches, interview people you admire in the industry; be mindful of people's schedule and time, ask for only 10-15 min. You set up a zoom or link for your guest to join you. Make it user friendly as you are reviewing your LinkedIn network. Do your homework and research the person and their company so that the person feels like their time is being respected. Attend or volunteer key sports and entertainment mixers and conferences. Get uncomfortable and introduce yourself at networking events; use Linked-In's QR Code to obtain and share your information.