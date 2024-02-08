Celebrate Black History Month with Ben Hawkins

Introducing Ben Hawkins, our Assistant Team Dietitian!

Tell us a little bit about what you do at the Chargers.

I work with the players to help maximize their health, development, and sports performance.

How did you get started?

I got started by being an athlete, myself, and noticing the difference in my energy levels and performance depending on what I ate. I decided to study nutrition and exercise science at Purdue University and the rest is history!

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Helping athletes reach their goals through optimal nutrition.

Any advice for those trying to get a job in sports?

Network! Sports is a smaller world than you think. You never know who can be a resource for you later in your career!

Dead or alive, which important figures in Black History would you want to have dinner with?

Lebron James

Tell us about a person who has inspired you and/or impacted your career today.