Top Reactions to Cameron Dicker's Pro Bowl Campaign Ad

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has been making his case for the Pro Bowl on the field, knocking in 24 of 25 field goals this year and remaining perfect on PAT attempts.
And he's also making his case off of it.
The Chargers released a Pro Bowl campaign ad on their social media accounts that includes Dicker as a TV lawyer on one of those over-the-top commercials.
The video has made waves on social media, with the original video reaching over 6.3 million views on X and another 1.1 million on Instagram since it was posted on Dec. 20.
Check out the internet's reaction to Dicker's Pro Bowl campaign ad and the full video below:
And, if you're looking to snag the outfit Dicker wore in the video, you're in luck!
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.