Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Refuse to Pin Loss on Litany of Injuries

Dec 16, 2017 at 02:59 PM

The Chargers have suffered injuries here and there over the course of the season, just like every other team in the NFL.

However, Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bolts suffered an avalanche of them that was too much to overcome.

All in all, Denzel Perryman, Russell Okung, Joe Barksdale, Adrian Phillips, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, Austin Ekeler, Corey Liuget and Jatavis Brown were forced to leave over the course of the game.

Still, to their credit, they refused to blame the number of injures as the reason they lost to the Chiefs.

"It didn't help in the second half, but injuries are part of the game," Head Coach Anthony Lynn said.  "You never can use that as an excuse.  But it certainly didn't help when we lost both tackles."

"You'd love to have everybody healthy, but the guys stepped up," added Philip Rivers.  "Sam (Tevi) and Michael (Schofield) stepped in there and battled.  Hopefully Joe and Russell will be alright.  Shoot, we lost guys on defense.  We had a bunch of guys come out of the game today, and that certainly didn't help us.  But that's certainly not an excuse."

Still, Melvin Gordon admitted it's hard to get into a groove with so many players leaving the field.

"It's tough," he said stone-faced.  "It's tough when you lose key players and they go down.  They are the heart of the offense.  It's tough when you have a lot of guys drop.  That hurt big time."

The first injury of the game came to Perryman, who helped revitalize the team's run defense since returning in Week 10.  The linebacker suffered a hamstring injury in the first half, and was ruled out.

Facing one of the league's most physical running backs in Kareem Hunt, it forced the Chargers into a package that gave Kansas City an advantage.

"You lose your downhill linebacker, and you probably have to play more nickel in certain situations with Denzel out of the game," said Lynn.  "And so we were lighter in the box some times when they were big."

Phillips was one of those players who also missed extensive time, although he was able to return.  Still, he said it felt like when it rains, it pours.

"We had some significant injuries, and you hate to hear that.  You hate to see that your brothers are falling like that.  Of course, people are always going to talk about injuries when the scoreboard doesn't look the way you'd like it to look.  But you don't worry about that.  I know that everybody is out there laying it all out on the line.  If they could be out there, they would.  It sucks that a lot of my brothers got hurt tonight, including myself, but I know we'll bounce back and we'll be back on the field as soon as possible."

More details on those players forced out of the game will likely not be provided until next week when they return to practice. 

"I hope not (anything serious)," Lynn added "We'll evaluate these guys.  They'll see the doctors today and tomorrow, and we'll see where we're at.  But I sure hope not."

Chargers vs. Chiefs In-Game

The Chargers battle the Chiefs for a Saturday Night Football showdown.

img_3277_1.jpg
1 / 23
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
2 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) scrambles between Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) and defensive back Eric Murray (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
3 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) scrambles between Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) and defensive back Eric Murray (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips (31) and quarterback Kellen Clemens, top, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
4 / 23

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers safety Adrian Phillips (31) and quarterback Kellen Clemens, top, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
dsc_7438.jpg
5 / 23
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) closes in on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin (12) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
6 / 23

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) closes in on Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin (12) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
dsc_7558.jpg
7 / 23
dsc_7509.jpg
8 / 23
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
9 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
img_2722.jpg
10 / 23
dsc_8817.jpg
11 / 23
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) scores a touchdown next to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
12 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) scores a touchdown next to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
13 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
dsc_7644.jpg
14 / 23
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
15 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
16 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
img_3095.jpg
17 / 23
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
18 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (28) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) makes a touchdown catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
19 / 23

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) makes a touchdown catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
img_3120.jpg
20 / 23
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
21 / 23

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defenders during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Ed Zurga/AP Images
img_3380_0.jpg
22 / 23
img_3420.jpg
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Things To Know About Andre Roberts

Here are five things to know about the former Pro Bowl punt and kick returner signed by the Chargers. 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
news

What the NFL is Saying About the Chargers this Season

Take a look at what the NFL and media members have said about the Chargers six weeks into the season.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Through six games, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | DJ

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
Latest News
Advertising