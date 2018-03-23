Bolts Buzz: T.O. Names George Stewart as Presenter for HOF Enshrinement

Chargers' Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart has had a storied three-decade career coaching in the NFL. But long before he joined the Bolts' coaching staff, Stewart spent eight years coaching with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out coaching special teams, then became the Niners' receivers coach in 2000. It was there he met Terrell Owens, and the rest as they say, is history. Owens was voted to three-straight Pro Bowls and earned First Team All-Pro Honors each of those three years.