Bolts Buzz: T.O. Names George Stewart as Presenter for HOF Enshrinement

Chargers' Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart has had a storied three-decade career coaching in the NFL. But long before he joined the Bolts' coaching staff, Stewart spent eight years coaching with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out coaching special teams, then became the Niners' receivers coach in 2000. It was there he met Terrell Owens, and the rest as they say, is history. Owens was voted to three-straight Pro Bowls and earned First Team All-Pro Honors each of those three years.
As a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, T.O. selected Stewart to present him into the fraternity of football immortality. Check out more below.
This season, the NFL is partnering with Mitú, a digital media company aimed at engaging an incremental bilingual/bicultural Hispanic audience. What happens when you mix football and novellas? Find out with Jahleel Addae.
Western Kentucky's men's basketball team's 92-84 victory over Oklahoma State got the Hilltoppers to the NIT semifinals. A very special guest was on hand to take in their win. Next up for WKU is a date with Utah on Tuesday. Stay tuned to see if Forrest Lamp cheers his alma mater on from Madison Square Garden.
Continuing their legacy of giving back to the community, the Chargers were honored as the City of Costa Mesa/Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce's Community Partner of the Year. President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos was on hand at the State of the City address to accept the award.