Bolts Business Highlights: Volume XVI

Jan 28, 2021 at 03:00 PM
201227_DENvsLAC_MN_527
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

NEED TO KNOW

We have had a fast start to the new year highlighted by Brandon Staley joining our family as head coach.

To make sure we capture the excitement of this young team, we are executing a coordinated content and marketing campaign.

  • 159% increase in season ticket interest form submits
  • 185% increase in overall number of season tickets sold
210122_BestofStaleyPresser

CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: OFFSEASON HYPE CONTINUES TO BUILD

Take a look at some of the top performing content from the past week as we continue to build upon our 2021 marketing campaign.

  • Coach Staley's Questions from a Helmet (+1,345,800 Twitter impressions)
  • Herbert Rookie of the Year Meme (+203,600 Twitter impressions)
  • Coach Staley on Pat McAfee Show (+154,100 Twitter impressions)
  • Rapid Fire with Coach Staley (+154,100 Twitter impressions)

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW THANKS HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Along with Austin Ekeler and our friends at Pacific Premier Bank, we are saying "Thank You" to healthcare workers by writing letters for the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hoag Hospital who continue to work tirelessly to serve and keep members of our community safe.

SPREAD THE NEWS

