Bolts Business Highlights: Volume VII

Nov 25, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) sprints to the end zoned in front of Dallas Cowboys' Orlando Scandrick (32) and Byron Jones (31) for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

  • There's nothing like football on Thanksgiving! Did you know that the Chargers played on Thanksgiving four times during their run in the AFL? (1964, 1965, 1967, 1969)
  • After the NFL-AFL merger, the Bolts would not make another Turkey Day appearance until 2017, a 28-6 victory over the Cowboys!
  • Keenan Allen stays hot! Thanks to 16 receptions on Sunday, Allen tied the NFL record for the fastest player to reach 600 career receptions in just 96 games.
  • Rookie Justin Herbert continues to impress! On Sunday, Herbert set a NFL rookie record with his fifth 3-plus touchdown performance of the season.

CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: SHOTS OF THE GAME PHOTO GALLERY

Top Photos: Chargers Beat Jets at SoFi

Check out the best photos from the Bolts, 34-28, Week 11 victory over the New York Jets.

See the game from every angle! Following each game, the best shots from the day are released as a photo gallery on Chargers platforms, ranging from pregame warm ups to in-game action shots to post game celebrations.

  • Fans spend an average of 3.14 minutes looking at the photos

PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: THE FINAL DRIVE POWERED BY MICROSOFT SURFACE

The Final Drive podcast powered by Microsoft Surface features instant post game reaction and analysis, plus player interviews.

The podcast and video clips are released just a few short hours after the game wraps!

CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW POWERED BY PACIFIC PREMIER BANK

Uchenna Nwosu

Alongside our partners at Pacific Premier Bank, the Chargers will engage with fans and give back to local communities with the launch of the Bolts Community Crew.

The Bolts Community Crew is a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community! Learn More

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Adds to the Record Books

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Chargers Beat Falcons, 20-17

With the win, the Bolts improve to 4-9 on the season.
Justin Herbert's 25th TD Pass 👀

Justin Herbert is the fourth rookie QB in history with 25 or more touchdown passes.
Inactives: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here are inactives for the Week 14 matchup between the Falcons and Chargers

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
