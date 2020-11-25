Bolts Business Highlights: Volume VII

NEED TO KNOW
- There's nothing like football on Thanksgiving! Did you know that the Chargers played on Thanksgiving four times during their run in the AFL? (1964, 1965, 1967, 1969)
- After the NFL-AFL merger, the Bolts would not make another Turkey Day appearance until 2017, a 28-6 victory over the Cowboys!
- Keenan Allen stays hot! Thanks to 16 receptions on Sunday, Allen tied the NFL record for the fastest player to reach 600 career receptions in just 96 games.
- Rookie Justin Herbert continues to impress! On Sunday, Herbert set a NFL rookie record with his fifth 3-plus touchdown performance of the season.
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: SHOTS OF THE GAME PHOTO GALLERY
Check out the best photos from the Bolts, 34-28, Week 11 victory over the New York Jets.
Advertising
See the game from every angle! Following each game, the best shots from the day are released as a photo gallery on Chargers platforms, ranging from pregame warm ups to in-game action shots to post game celebrations.
- Fans spend an average of 3.14 minutes looking at the photos
PARTNER SPOTLIGHT: THE FINAL DRIVE POWERED BY MICROSOFT SURFACE
The Final Drive podcast powered by Microsoft Surface features instant post game reaction and analysis, plus player interviews.
The podcast and video clips are released just a few short hours after the game wraps!
CHARGERS IN THE COMMUNITY: BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW POWERED BY PACIFIC PREMIER BANK
Alongside our partners at Pacific Premier Bank, the Chargers will engage with fans and give back to local communities with the launch of the Bolts Community Crew.
The Bolts Community Crew is a new platform designed to connect Chargers fans to volunteer opportunities in the community! Learn More
SPREAD THE NEWS
Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!