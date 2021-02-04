Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume V

NEED TO KNOW: THANK YOU PHILIP RIVERS
After 17 seasons, Rivers, one of the NFL's fiercest competitors and iconic players, has called it a career.
He leaves his mark on the field holding more than 30 franchise records for the Chargers and it's clear our Sundays won't be the same without hearing his "shoots," "dadgummits," and signature cadence.
CONTENT SPOTLIGHT: ALL ACCESS WITH COACH
Relive Coach Staley's first day on the job with unparalleled access!
Follow Coach from his home in Thousand Oaks, to the introductory press conference, to talking ball with safety Derwin James.
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: CHARGERS CELEBRATE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. WITH MLK ELEMENTARY
To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Chargers and two fifth grade classrooms from MLK Elementary in Los Angeles Unified School District virtually came together to celebrate his life and legacy.
Defensive tackle Justin Jones and wide receiver Jason Moore joined the students in reading the book, "Who Was Martin Luther King, Jr.?"
SPREAD THE NEWS
