Daniel Jeremiah's Top Available Players on Day 3

The Bolts loaded up on talent Friday evening by taking Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second round (No. 34 overall) and Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the third round (No. 69 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now comes Day 3, where the Bolts are scheduled to have six picks in Rounds 4 through 7. The draft continues Saturday at 9 a.m. (PT).

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz explained how the Bolts will manage the quick turnaround.

"We'll get in there, scouts, find out who they really have that passion for," Hortiz said. "I already know most of those answers, our scouts have done a phenomenal job throughout the entire process just being open, being honest, voicing their opinions, showing their passion, the players they love and bringing all the information to the table.

"We're going to talk through it again tonight and really just set the board up to attack tomorrow with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind," Hortiz continued. "It's a fun process because you really look at what's left on the board and everyone's board across the league has guys sticking out like a sore thumb. Probably all the boards have half their guys on the board up there.

"What you want to do as scouts and player personnel and coaches, we want to find the guys that we have convictions about at all levels and that's what we're going to do," Hortiz added. "Talk through it, talk through it tonight, talk through it tomorrow, talk through it during the draft as it's going."

