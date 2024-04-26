Daniel Jeremiah's Top Available Players on Day 2

After taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 in Round 1, the Chargers focus now shifts to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday night with the Bolts currently holding No. 37 (second round) and No. 69 (third round).
Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday that "all options are open" when it comes to Round 2, which begins at 4 p.m. (PT).
"There are needs at every position. That's why we're living by the best player philosophy," Hortiz said. "Again, you're never one player away and you're never one position away.
"You have to improve every single position on your team at every opportunity you get," Hortiz added.
Here are NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top players remaining for Day 2:
Cooper DeJean, Iowa CB (ranked 24th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed. In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision.
Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois DT (ranked 25th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Newton is a slightly undersized defensive tackle with quick and powerful hands. As a pass rusher, he has shock in his mitts to jolt blockers.
Adonai Mitchell, Texas WR (ranked 27th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He is fast and has a long stride. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama CB (ranked 28th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: McKinstry is a smooth, athletic cornerback with average play speed. In press coverage, he carries his hands low and prefers to play under control rather than attack.
Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M LB (ranked 29th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability. Against the pass, he is very smooth in his drops, playing with vision and awareness.
Ladd McConkey, Georgia WR (ranked 30th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man.
Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri CB (ranked 32nd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness. He is physical in press coverage, and he stays attached underneath and vertically.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon OL (ranked 34th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Powers-Johnson has experience at all three interior offensive line spots and has spent time at defensive tackle, as well. He was outstanding at the center position in 2023, and that's where I expect him to play at the next level.
Zach Frazier, West Virginia OL (ranked 37th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Frazier is a very physical center with average size and length. In the pass game, he is quick out of his stance, plays with a wide, firm base and immediately anchors.
Braden Fiske, Florida State DL (ranked 38th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Fiske is an explosive, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns up and down the defensive front and he's very disruptive in every game I've studied.
Payton Wilson, NC State LB (ranked 41st overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Wilson is a height/weight/speed linebacker with excellent instincts and playmaking ability. He has the tools to play stacked in the box or as the hole defender in space.
Keon Coleman, Florida State WR (ranked 42nd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: A big, physical wideout with average play speed, Coleman has the versatility to play inside and outside.
Junior Colson, Michigan LB (ranked 43rd overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Colson is a big, physical linebacker with excellent instincts. Against the pass, he has a knack for diagnosing routes and positioning himself properly.
Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky WR (ranked 44th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Corley is a compact, physical slot receiver with outstanding run-after-the-catch ability.
Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan Edge (ranked 45th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Kneeland is a rugged, powerful edge defender. Against the pass, he relies almost solely on his ability to generate force and power through blocks.
Max Melton, Rutgers CB (ranked 46th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Melton offers an exciting mix of size, speed and toughness. He can align outside or in the slot. He has quick feet and he's fluid to open up and mirror.
Kris Jenkins, Michigan DL (ranked 48th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Jenkins is a muscled-up, powerful DT. He's at his best against the run. He shoots out of his four-point stance and jolts blockers.
Mike Sainristil, Michigan CB (ranked 50th overall)
Jeremiah's Take: Sainristil is a former wideout turned nickel cornerback. He lacks ideal size, but he plays big and he's been a ball magnet for the Wolverines.