 Skip to main content
Chargers Homepage
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Daniel Jeremiah's Top Available Players on Day 2

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:30 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Day 2 Prospects

After taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 in Round 1, the Chargers focus now shifts to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday night with the Bolts currently holding No. 37 (second round) and No. 69 (third round).

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday that "all options are open" when it comes to Round 2, which begins at 4 p.m. (PT).

"There are needs at every position. That's why we're living by the best player philosophy," Hortiz said. "Again, you're never one player away and you're never one position away.

"You have to improve every single position on your team at every opportunity you get," Hortiz added.

All news, analysis and information can be found at the Chargers Draft Hub.

Here are NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top players remaining for Day 2:

Cooper DeJean, Iowa CB (ranked 24th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed. In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision.

Newton

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois DT (ranked 25th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Newton is a slightly undersized defensive tackle with quick and powerful hands. As a pass rusher, he has shock in his mitts to jolt blockers.

AMitchell

Adonai Mitchell, Texas WR (ranked 27th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He is fast and has a long stride. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver.

McKinstry CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama CB (ranked 28th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: McKinstry is a smooth, athletic cornerback with average play speed. In press coverage, he carries his hands low and prefers to play under control rather than attack.

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M LB (ranked 29th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability. Against the pass, he is very smooth in his drops, playing with vision and awareness.

Ladd McConkey, Georgia WR (ranked 30th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man.

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri CB (ranked 32nd overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness. He is physical in press coverage, and he stays attached underneath and vertically.

Powers-Johnson

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon OL (ranked 34th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Powers-Johnson has experience at all three interior offensive line spots and has spent time at defensive tackle, as well. He was outstanding at the center position in 2023, and that's where I expect him to play at the next level.

Zach Frazier, West Virginia OL (ranked 37th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Frazier is a very physical center with average size and length. In the pass game, he is quick out of his stance, plays with a wide, firm base and immediately anchors.

Braden Fiske, Florida State DL (ranked 38th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Fiske is an explosive, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns up and down the defensive front and he's very disruptive in every game I've studied.

Payton Wilson, NC State LB (ranked 41st overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Wilson is a height/weight/speed linebacker with excellent instincts and playmaking ability. He has the tools to play stacked in the box or as the hole defender in space.

Keon Coleman, Florida State WR (ranked 42nd overall)

Jeremiah's Take: A big, physical wideout with average play speed, Coleman has the versatility to play inside and outside.

Colson

Junior Colson, Michigan LB (ranked 43rd overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Colson is a big, physical linebacker with excellent instincts. Against the pass, he has a knack for diagnosing routes and positioning himself properly.

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky WR (ranked 44th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Corley is a compact, physical slot receiver with outstanding run-after-the-catch ability.

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan Edge (ranked 45th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Kneeland is a rugged, powerful edge defender. Against the pass, he relies almost solely on his ability to generate force and power through blocks.

Max Melton, Rutgers CB (ranked 46th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Melton offers an exciting mix of size, speed and toughness. He can align outside or in the slot. He has quick feet and he's fluid to open up and mirror.

Kris Jenkins, Michigan DL (ranked 48th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Jenkins is a muscled-up, powerful DT. He's at his best against the run. He shoots out of his four-point stance and jolts blockers.

Mike Sainristil, Michigan CB (ranked 50th overall)

Jeremiah's Take: Sainristil is a former wideout turned nickel cornerback. He lacks ideal size, but he plays big and he's been a ball magnet for the Wolverines.

Andru Phillips, Kentucky CB (ranked 51st overall)

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota S (ranked 52nd overall)

Chris Braswell, Alabama Edge (ranked 53rd overall)

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame OT (ranked 54th overall)

Christian Jones, Texas OT (ranked 55th overall)

MarShawn Lloyd, USC RB (ranked 56th overall)

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Why Jim Harbaugh Said It Was a "Unanimous Decision" to Draft Joe Alt

"A player on the top of our board. Nobody was rated higher than Joe Alt when it came to our selection."
news

How Joe Alt Impressed the Bolts in the Pre-Draft Process

"I felt like I had a really great interview during the Combine. I had a good time with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the staff."
news

Top Internet Reactions to Chargers 2024 NFL Draft Picks

Check out what the experts are saying about the Bolts during the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Chargers Seleccionan a OL Joe Alt en el Puesto Número 5 en el Draft 2024

Alt, un All-American unánime en 2023, es visto como el mejor prospecto de tackle ofensivo del draft de este año

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Who's Next?: 2024 NFL Draft Hype Video

Watch never-before-seen pre-draft interviews with Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr. and more while gearing up to find out who will be the next Chargers draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign J.K. Dobbins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back J.K. Dobbins.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ben Mason

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end/fullback Ben Mason.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kristian Fulton.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Pro Bowl Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Denzel Perryman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Bradley Bozeman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center Bradley Bozeman.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Troy Dye

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Dye.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Easton Stick
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Poona Ford
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Hayden Hurst

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Hayden Hurst.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade Keenan Allen to Chicago Bears

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick (110th overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Will Dissly

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Will Dissly to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Alohi Gilman

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety Alohi Gilman to a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Gus Edwards

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a multi-year contract.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of wide receiver Mike Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Offers to Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks.
video

Let's Play: Jordan McFadden and Scott Matlock in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie defensive lineman Scott Matlock and rookie offensive lineman Jordan McFadden go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray in FIFA 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray go head-to-head in FIFA 23, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Lets Play: Alohi Gilman and Michael Davis race in F1 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Michael Davis go head-to-head in F1 22, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers players. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 11 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 11 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 10 of the players finished the 2023 season on the team's practice squad:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Ty Shelby to Active Roster; Place Justin Hollins on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the active roster. In a corresponding move, outside linebacker Justin Hollins on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not been activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

Lets Play: Quentin Johnston vs. Derius Davis in Madden 24

On the latest edition of Let's Play, rookie wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis go head-to-head in a game of Madden 24, while kicker Cameron Dicker asks them questions. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
Latest News
Advertising