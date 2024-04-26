Daniel Jeremiah's Top Available Players on Day 2

After taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 in Round 1, the Chargers focus now shifts to Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 will be held Friday night with the Bolts currently holding No. 37 (second round) and No. 69 (third round).

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said Thursday that "all options are open" when it comes to Round 2, which begins at 4 p.m. (PT).

"There are needs at every position. That's why we're living by the best player philosophy," Hortiz said. "Again, you're never one player away and you're never one position away.

"You have to improve every single position on your team at every opportunity you get," Hortiz added.

Here are NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top players remaining for Day 2:

Cooper DeJean, Iowa CB (ranked 24th overall)