Ball Corporation, Chargers Partner with City of LA on Recycling & Sustainability Program

Beach Cleanup

A cloudy morning didn't deter everyone from a day of cleaning up Dockweiler Beach.

The Chargers hosted the third annual Bolts Community Crew Beach Cleanup presented by Toyota and supported by Ball Corporation in late March, another step in the program.

In addition to the YDD youth council students, volunteers gathered at the beach for a morning of picking up trash and raising awareness about recycling, picking up a total of over 550 pounds of litter.

"It's an amazing opportunity to give back to the community and to instill certain values in our young people," said Sheldon Cruz, the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Government Affairs in the City of LA for YDD. "Not only am I in civil service, I'm a football coach so being able to talk to our guys and actually have them come out in real time and see the benefit of being a part of the community and how important public service is."

The event has often been a popular one for a good cause, as it gathers a lot of volunteers and is a very interactive day.

Even with the rainy conditions early in the morning, everyone still showed up ready to go, including Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.

"The beach cleanup has typically been our most successful in terms of volunteer turnout and overall excitement," Chargers Community Relations Coordinator Celina Giles said. "You can't really measure that, but you just get that feeling from the environment every time we're out here."

Giles added: "To see them even just show up despite the conditions, also meant a lot. Especially when they come from all over LA whether it's the valley, South LA, etc. For them to make it all the way out here to Dockweiler meant a lot."

It was another chance for the youth council members of YDD to continue to be involved and learn more about sustainability as they went through the program.

And their growth from the beginning of the program was noticeable in an event like this one.

"Right off the bat, and it's a consistent theme with the Youth Council Members, is they're impressive young people," Giles said.

"We met them initially at the orientation at SoFi and they were kind of shy, didn't really know what the program was about," Giles added. "Over the course of eight weeks or so when we did final presentations at SoFi, we got to see their personalities shine, we got to see their presentation skills and they got to exhibit their passion, their creativity for the prompt we set out for them."