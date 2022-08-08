Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

'Baldy' Offers Breakdown of Chargers O-Line at Training Camp

Aug 08, 2022 at 10:23 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

OL

Brian Baldinger is notorious for his 'Baldy's Breakdowns' on both NFL.com and Twitter. And when it comes to evaluating players in the trenches, Baldinger remains one of the best at breaking down film.

The former offensive lineman, who is now an analyst for NFL Network, attended Sunday evening's scrimmage and offered his thoughts on the Bolts offensive line to Chargers.com.

On August 1, Baldinger published an article for NFL.com on his eight players in the trenches that were poised for a breakout year. One of the names happened to be none other than left tackle Rashawn Slater, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Baldinger expects another leap into that elite level based off the fact that Slater came in and dominated from the jump.

"I said last week that after making the Pro Bowl and starting all 17 games, he's a breakout player even in his second year," said Baldinger. "He wired up everyone from Week 1, Myles Garrett, it didn't matter who he played against … there was no apprenticeship. He just stepped in and played."

Still, Slater mentioned early in camp that he worked on angles and other technique things heading into Year 2 — things that Baldinger echoed on his own. He believes that with a season now under his belt, Slater's progression could continue.

"It's all in the details and I think that's the kind of person he is. The talent, strength and ability to drop the ankle is all there," Baldinger said.

With Slater being one of the more talented rookies last season, Baldinger also offered his thoughts on 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson.

"He's very stout, he's very strong," Baldinger said about Johnson. "I think he's going to have power inside where he can just short set guys and get his hands on them and stone them. Anytime you can keep that pocket flatter for Justin [Herbert], whether to step up, for more time or whatever, you're that much better."

The reviews on Johnson thus far in training camp have been glowing, and Baldinger thinks one aspect of his game can help the Chargers run the ball more effectively.

"Just watching him, I think he's just got unusual power in the run game. And everybody wants to try to run the ball better inside," Baldinger said.

With two new young pieces on the offensive line, veterans Matt Feiler and Corey Linsley have been major pieces of what the Bolts have been building up front. Baldinger spoke highly about Feiler, who he calls one of the most 'off-the-radar' signings from last season, and what he offers to the offensive line.

"To see him play between Corey and Rashawn last year and how he fit in, how well he moves, he's a really good player and he's still young," Baldinger said.

"He's got position flexibility if you had to, you never know in this league, but I think he's got tremendous size inside and I think they all play really well together…they move the line of scrimmage really well," he added.

Baldinger also praised Linsley and his professionalism, but added one area that could come together with time.

"It's not so much your individual talent, but how you play together," Baldinger said. "That's where I think this thing can get better, those four guys inside thinking like one, on the same page on all the calls, the checks and all of that stuff."

The four major pieces of the offensive line will have the rest of camp to gel together, with the only remaining question at right tackle, a position that continues to grab headlines at Chargers camp.

While Baldinger did need to see how they performed against Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa during the scrimmage, he did add that regardless of the outcome, there will be a positive that comes out of this competition.

"This should make them better. The competition alone should make each of them better and it should make the line better," said Baldinger about the competition between Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton. "They're going to give it to the guy who's best, the most consistent, fewest penalties."

As Baldinger noted, practice could be a great resource for Pipkins and Norton as they have to face some of the game's best each and every day.

"The good thing is that at that position, they're seeing two of the best in the league every single day. Every rep is important," concluded Baldinger. "You can't take any reps off and you should try to get as much work in against those guys live as you can."

Regardless of how the right tackle situation ends up playing out, the Chargers are in a good place with their offensive line. With a great mix of young and veteran talent, this season could be crucial in establishing themselves as one of the better lines in the league.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022

Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Camp Report: 5 Takeaways from the Halfway Point

Updates on right tackle and backup running back battles, plus other storylines from Costa Mesa

news

Chargers Camp Report: Herbert, Mack Among Standouts at Sunday Night's Scrimmage

Bolts quarterback leads four separate scoring drives, outside linebacker created havoc with multiple tackles for loss

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert & Joey Bosa On Bolts Scrimmage

See what member of the Chargers had to say after Sunday's scrimmage at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

news

Tom Pelissero: Chargers Have "Star Power All Over the Field"

NFL Network reporter attended Saturday's practice, said Bolts are "built to be in the race" in January

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

gallery

Photos: Chargers Camp Day 8

Check out the best photos from the eighth day of Training Camp 2022 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

Latest News
Advertising