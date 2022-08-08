'Baldy' Offers Breakdown of Chargers O-Line at Training Camp

With Slater being one of the more talented rookies last season, Baldinger also offered his thoughts on 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson.

"He's very stout, he's very strong," Baldinger said about Johnson. "I think he's going to have power inside where he can just short set guys and get his hands on them and stone them. Anytime you can keep that pocket flatter for Justin [Herbert], whether to step up, for more time or whatever, you're that much better."

The reviews on Johnson thus far in training camp have been glowing, and Baldinger thinks one aspect of his game can help the Chargers run the ball more effectively.

"Just watching him, I think he's just got unusual power in the run game. And everybody wants to try to run the ball better inside," Baldinger said.

With two new young pieces on the offensive line, veterans Matt Feiler and Corey Linsley have been major pieces of what the Bolts have been building up front. Baldinger spoke highly about Feiler, who he calls one of the most 'off-the-radar' signings from last season, and what he offers to the offensive line.

"To see him play between Corey and Rashawn last year and how he fit in, how well he moves, he's a really good player and he's still young," Baldinger said.

"He's got position flexibility if you had to, you never know in this league, but I think he's got tremendous size inside and I think they all play really well together…they move the line of scrimmage really well," he added.

Baldinger also praised Linsley and his professionalism, but added one area that could come together with time.