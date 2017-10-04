Austin Ekeler Forcing His Way into Bigger Role

Ekeler neverdoubted his ability, even when the odds seemed stacked against him.

Despite breaking almost every single record during his time with the Mountaineers, carrying the ball 932 times for 5,857 yards and 55 touchdowns, few teams reached out following the draft. Even after joining the Bolts, he was buried at the bottom of the depth chart as the sixth option out of the backfield.

While he's found success early in his career, it certainly wasn't easy right off the bat.

"It's for sure been a process," described Ekeler. "When I first got here, I knew I had a lot of work to do because the learning curve is so big, you have to do a lot to catch up. And then not only catch up, but also adjust to different teams every week.

Yet as Whisenhunt explained, it became evident over time that Ekeler not only belonged on the Bolts, but could be a playmaker.

Reaching the NFL is an adjustment for every rookie whether you're the number one overall pick or a college free agent. As recently as a few weeks ago, Ekeler said he was still thinking rather than reacting when on the field.

However, now he feels he's able to go out and just play.

"It's definitely been a process, but as it's gone along, I've been able to get into my routine. I'm starting to understand what I need to do. At the beginning of the season, I still wasn't (the) most comfortable with the offense. But these last couple weeks, I've been getting to the point where I can go out and play as fast as I can."

That's vitally important for a running back.