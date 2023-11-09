Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

The Touchdown Machine: How Austin Ekeler Makes the Chargers Offense Go

Nov 09, 2023 at 11:10 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Ekeler cover

It's hard to find a more dynamic touchdown machine than Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers running back continued his scoring ways in 2023 by adding in a pair of rushing touchdowns in the team's most recent win over the Jets in primetime.

His 42 scrimmage touchdowns since 2021 leads the league, as he also led the NFL in total touchdowns each of the last two seasons as well.

Whatever the flow of the game is, Ekeler is ready to make an impact.

"Each game, like [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley says, has a life of its own," Ekeler said. "We don't necessarily know what that's going to be until we get into the flow of the game. Whether it's the run game having a predominant presence in the game or the pass game, if I'm able to contribute in both, that makes me a better player for this team.

"Doesn't matter if we throw it, great. If we're going to be able to run it, I could still do that as well," Ekeler added. "I think that's what's helped me stay around as long as I have and make the impact that I have as long as I have been."

Ekeler

Ekeler's ability with the ball in his hands has made him one of the biggest offensive threats in the game — and most notably, what he's able to do as a receiving back separates him from the pack.

To see just one example of what Ekeler can do as a receiver, look no further than in Week 8 against the Bears.

The Bolts run game struggled to get going, all while the Chicago pass defense kept everything in front of them to force quarterback Justin Herbert and offense to do everything underneath.

No problem for No. 30.

Ekeler torched the Bears with short passes that he turned into long gains, including taking a screen pass in for a 39-yard touchdown. He would finish the game seven receptions for 94 yards, leading the team yards and eclipsing his receiving total for the season in just one game.

"It was a big point of emphasis. He's such a complete player," Staley said postgame following the Week 8 win. "That's when he's most dangerous, when he's running the football, catching the football in the screen game. To get him going in the screen game, I thought was really big in the game.

"He's such a weapon for us. He had a lot of time off with that ankle, so you can see that he's getting his rhythm and timing back," Staley added. "We need him to play like that in order for us to have a game like this."

Ekeler's ability through the air changes the game for an offense because if all else fails, they know he can get the offense a couple extra yards to keep the drive moving.

"I think it's a great problem to have," Herbert said about balancing taking deep shots and getting the ball in Ekeler's hands in space. "To understand that you have those options downfield and, if everyone drops out and everything is covered downfield, you know that you've got Ek down below.

"You can drop the ball off to him and he's going to go get five or six yards, break a tackle and get more," Herbert added. "I think having both of those aspects of our offense, I think it's only going to help us."

Ekeler 3

The Chargers single-season receptions leader has always made it an emphasis to get better since he joined the Bolts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

His growth from just being a running back to being one of the best receiving threats on the field is something that came far from a football field — it was a mindset to always keep improving.

"It really came from nothing to do with football," Ekeler said. "It came from me being a person that wanted to continue to grow and continue to expand on my skills and continue to expand on the roles that I have.

"When I first got to the NFL, I wasn't involved in neither. I was a special teams player and that's where my role started," Ekeler continued. "I wanted to make sure I expanded on that and ended up getting on offense a little bit and that's where my personality, my mindset kicked in.

"Like, let's continue to expand these opportunities that I have and that plays a part outside of football and in football as well," Ekeler added. "It just makes me a better player."

And this mindset has etched him into the NFL history books, as his accolades continue to grow.

After Week 8's performance, Ekeler became the first running back in the common draft era (since 1967) to have 30 receiving touchdowns with a single team and also became the seventh player in NFL history to have 30 touchdowns rushing and 30 touchdown receptions in a career.

He also became the youngest running back since at least 1960 to reach 30 TD receptions (28 years, 164 days).

These are accolades that come with the production and something the veteran running back views in a special light — but also something that gives him the motivation to keep going.

"It's special because I think it's affirmation for myself that I'm doing the right things," Ekeler said about his personal accomplishments. "Making sure I'm putting in the right work, I'm being consistent with it and I'm continuing to push myself and try to grow."

"It's one of those things where you don't get too high on it," Ekeler later added. "You're not done, you're never done in the competitive mindset and so you continue to build. But the results that come are usually a reflection of the work you've been putting in and the impact you're able to make. What I'm trying to do is continue to make an impact and if those things keep coming, then I know I'm doing the right thing."

Ekeler 2

That's part of the reason why the time Ekeler missed earlier in the season was difficult to stomach for the veteran.

Ekeler missed three games early in the season with an ankle injury, the most significant time he's missed since the middle of the 2020 season.

And what made it even tougher was the injury came on an afternoon where the Chargers run game got off to a hot start in Week 1, rushing for 233 yards as a team — with Ekeler contributing 117 of them in addition to a touchdown.

Injuries are a part of the NFL, but Ekeler, now a couple weeks removed from the injury, is in a good place both physically and mentally as he gets ready attack this second half of the season.

"I've been feeling good. It's been a good feeling mentally and physically," Ekeler said. "Mentally, just being on the grass with everyone and then physically getting back into good health with the body. That's really the best thing you can do in the season, is try to get yourself back healthy because Coach Staley says a healthy team is a dangerous team."

"It's tough because you want to get yourself in a rhythm, you want to get out there contributing as much as you possibly can," Ekeler later added about missing time. "Unfortunately, injuries are a part of this game, and you try to avoid them at all costs, but when they do happen the only thing on my mind when I'm in that situation is get back so I can get into a rhythm because I know I can contribute to this team."

Sitting at 4-4 following a primetime win in Week 9, the Chargers have righted the ship and are .500 at the midpoint of the 2023 season.

Ekeler himself has been a part of Chargers teams that started slow and recovered in the past, so he is well-aware of what it takes for a team to get back on the right track. And although not every situation is the same, the veteran running back has been right in the middle of it.

It's all about keeping true to self throughout the unpredictable of an NFL season — something the Chargers are doing week by week as they hope to make a second half playoff push.

"I don't think it's necessarily getting back to anything," Ekeler said. "It's keeping our composure and not losing our composure and making sure that, 'Hey, there's ups and downs'.

"We know how this season works, there's ups and downs we've seen it all over the NFL," Ekeler later said. "It's no different for us. It's the NFL, it's not easy, you're not going to win every single game but you're going to go out there and battle every single time."

Ekeler added: "The only thing that matters is we have this game coming up this week, what matters is us getting into our keys. That's the way of saying it doesn't matter what happens, we start slow or start fast, regardless we got to come together and make sure we're putting the best product on the field."

Ekeler 5

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

¿Qué Dicen Los Lions Sobre Los Chargers Antes de la Semana 10?

"Es una buena unidad contra otra buena unidad, por lo que será una buena batalla."
news

Why the Bolts Run Defense Will be Key to Sunday's Game Against Detroit

"I think at the end of the day for us, it's just clicking into a mindset that it doesn't matter who's out there, we got to do our job and set the tone from the jump."
news

Pronosticos de la Semana 10: Chargers o Lions?

Los expertos de la NFL han hecho sus pronosticos sobre quién creen que ganará el enfrentamiento de la Semana 10 entre los Chargers y los Lions
news

Week 10 Game Picks: Chargers or Lions?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 10 matchup between the Chargers and Lions

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
Latest News
Advertising