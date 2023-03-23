Chargers Mailbag: O-Line Clarity, Ekeler's Status & Jackson's Recovery 

Sure, that's a possibility.

Again, I'm not going to project the Chargers will take a certain position in the first round. Or that they have pigeon-holed themselves into doing so.

Telesco and his staff have done a good job of building the roster as it stands now, and numerous options feel like they are on the table for the 21st pick.

But we're also still over a month away from Round 1, and a lot can change between now and then.

As for linebacker and center, the starting spots are set there.

Kendricks is set to team with Kenneth Murray, Jr., at linebacker. Having previous experience covering Kendricks in Minnesota, I'll gladly vouch for him as both a player and person.

He's among the most cerebral players I've come across, and I think he'll do wonders for Murray, an athletic player who is still looking for consistency on a play-by-play basis.

Linsley, who is still among the game's best centers, is entering his 10th season in the league.

Both of those positions could be addressed on Day 3 in the draft, or perhaps with a cheap veteran free agent in the coming months.

During Tom Telesco's [year-end] press conference, he was asked about the wide receivers. He never mentioned Jalen Guyton's name once. Is it a foregone conclusion that the Chargers won't be re-signing Guyton, who is a free agent recovering from ACL surgery? Do you know if his recovery will project him to be fully available for training camp before the 2023 season? (Jeff via email)

I wouldn't read too much into that.

I've seen instances in the past where someone will mention a player and then they are gone by the time the season starts. Or they aren't mentioned at all and end up being a vital piece of the team.

As Jeff points out, Guyton is a free agent who is also coming off a torn ACL. He certainly adds a speed threat when he's on the field and Chargers fans have surely been clamoring for that this offseason.

I have no inside info on whether or not Guyton will be back with the team but will note that there's always a possibility as long as he doesn't sign with another team.

That will do it for this edition of the Mailbag.