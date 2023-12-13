Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Antonio Gates Reflects on Chargers Hall of Fame Induction

Dec 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Gates

One of the Bolts all-time greats officially took his place in the Chargers Hall of Fame this weekend.

Legendary tight end Antonio Gates became the 41st member to join the club during a halftime ceremony at Sunday's game.

It was only a matter of when for the Chargers tight end, who finished his 16-year career in the powder blue tallying 955 receptions for 11,841 yards — both totals that rank first in Chargers history.

But it is Gates' touchdown figures that stand out the most, as his 116 touchdown receptions are the most ever by a tight end in NFL history and slot in as the seventh-most touchdown catches by any player ever.

Gates was welcomed into the historic Bolts group by former teammate LaDainian Tomlinson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

It was an emotional day for Gates to share alongside his family — and a chance for him to get to say thank you to everyone who helped him throughout his Hall of Fame career.

"So many emotions run through your brain," Gates said following the halftime ceremony. "I think the reality of it is that I see so many people who have been through the grind with me. The countless support over the years. I said this earlier, it's almost like the roles reversed in a crazy kind of way.

"Although you are the one that's receiving all of the praise and honor, it feels like it's your turn to thank the ones who have helped you flourish to that level," Gates continued. "That's kind of how it felt. When I see so many guys and they've meant so much to me, whether or not they've played a role — major or minor. It was just almost — I wanted to say something else, but I felt like it was my turn to thank those people.

"God blessed me with ability, but those guys were that steel sharpening steel term that got me to this point. It's crazy because the roles kind of reversed," Gates added. "Everybody is talking about me, but I'm like, 'Wait, I need to thank this dude. Oh man! I need to thank this dude over here, too.' It's just a great, great time. Great experience. I'm just happy to be part of something as prestigious as that, being able to go into the Hall of Fame for this franchise."

Antonio Gates Chargers Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Get an inside look as the Chargers induct legendary tight end Antonio Gates as the 41st member the Chargers Hall of Fame at halftime of the team's Week 14 game against the Broncos at SoFi Stadium

2LAC8784
1 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
CG2_3141
2 / 44
(Carrie Giordano/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8781
3 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8787
4 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2150
5 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2164
6 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8826
7 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8858
8 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100684
9 / 44
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8557
10 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2185
11 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8570
12 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8575
13 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2249
14 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8348
15 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100755
16 / 44
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8381
17 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100773
18 / 44
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8387
19 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8946
20 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8451
21 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8984
22 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8465
23 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8924
24 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8968
25 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2329
26 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8528
27 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8510
28 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200410
29 / 44
(Travis Ellison/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8586
30 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC8957
31 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9029
32 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC8612
33 / 44
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2352
34 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9042
35 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9049
36 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9063
37 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC9024
38 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2389
39 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2527
40 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2575
41 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2569
42 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2552
43 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2582
44 / 44
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Many former Chargers players who shared the locker room with Gates were on hand for the halftime ceremony.

It was a chance for the iconic tight end to reconnect with old teammates and relive the camaraderie that makes being in the NFL special to him.

"It's always great to rekindle old relationships, right? Old games. Old memories," Gates said. "I think, when it was all said and done, that's what you miss the most about the game. You miss the laughter, the joking and the fun. Obviously, the game, the battles that we've had at practice.

"Now, they all came back for this special occasion. That's what you talk about," Gates later added. "Unfortunately, we would always hear that when we were playing. I'm saying the same thing — you ask guys, 'What do you miss the most?' The camaraderie. The connection. The laughing. The chemistry. That's the most important thing because those are the memories that carry you when you're done playing the game of football."

And among those number of teammates that showed up to celebrate alongside him was quarterback Philip Rivers — a man who threw the Bolts legend 89 of his 116 touchdowns.

Rivers visited SoFi Stadium for the first time Sunday in honor of Gates going into the Chargers Hall of Fame. Seeing Rivers join the rest of his former Chargers teammates for his special day meant a lot for Gates, as he appreciated every person who made an impact on him and vice versa.

"That was amazing. You're talking about a guy that I've been through it all with from really my second year on," Gates said about Rivers. "Although he didn't play my second and third year, he was my locker neighbor the whole time. We already had built a relationship prior to him even getting on the field. It speaks volumes about what he feels about me.

"I think you never truly know what anyone feels about you until it's time. To see him and all of the other guys show up, you never really know how you impact the guys," Gates added. "To see all of these different guys show up, it speaks volumes in terms of how they feel about me. I appreciate it. I couldn't be more excited or joyful at this point to see just about every guy that I've played with show up for this ceremony."

The next stop for one of the all-time greats at his position? Canton, Ohio, less than an hour from where Gates became a basketball star at Kent State.

Gates is one of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 and has a good chance to make it in on the first try — a moment he would've never thought of back in college.

While Gates was a star on the hardwood for the Golden Flashes, he would often hear about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was less than 30 miles from the Kent State campus. But never did he think he would be this close to being inducted into the prestigious group.

Still Gates, in the midst of the celebrations and emotions following his induction to the Chargers Hall of Fame, remains even keel and soaking in all in the moment — something that helped him throughout his career and get on the doorstep of Canton.

"We would always hear about the Hall of Fame when I was playing college basketball. We would always hear about it, but it just never registered to me that I would even be somewhat close to doing it in that phase," Gates said. "Obviously, basketball was a passion of mine. It never struck me as a thing that I would even consider being a part of. I would hear these speeches consistently over and over when football players were going to the Hall of Fame."

"Like I said, I still haven't wrapped my head around it all. I'm soaking this all in right now," Gates later added. "I will say, through it all, I maintained a certain level of consistency — not to get too high on myself, not to get too low on myself, never looking at the past. Basically, I outlasted people and I did what I needed to do every single year. It led to me having an opportunity to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Mailbag: What to Expect From QB Easton Stick in Primetime

The Chargers Week 15 Mailbag is here as Senior Writer Eric Smith answers fan questions ahead of Thursday night's game against the Raiders
news

Week 15 Injury Report | Chargers at Raiders: Bolts Estimate 'DNP' for Keenan Allen on Tuesday 

Take a look at the Week 15 Injury Report ahead of Thursday's game against the Raiders
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Instant Analysis: Easton Stick to Start Thursday Against Raiders

The Chargers quarterback will make his first NFL start with Justin Herbert headed to Injured Reserve

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
Latest News
Advertising