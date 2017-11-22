Anthony Lynn Thankful to Be Alive this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving will be an emotional one for Head Coach Anthony Lynn.
While he has a lot to be thankful for, Lynn will be reminded how lucky he is to even be alive when he returns to Dallas, where he served as running backs coach from 2005-06.
It was during this time that Lynn was struck by a drunk driver speeding 60mph while crossing the street, flying 45-50 feet in the air before totaling a Volkswagen parked on the street. Doctors told him it was a miracle he survived after he suffered a pair of collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, temporary paralysis and more that required several surgeries.
Now, 12 years later, Lynn takes the field in Dallas as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the biggest game of his Bolts' career to date.
Lynn joined Peter King on the MMQB Podcast this week, opening up about his experience.