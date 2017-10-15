Another Career Day for Melvin Gordon

Gordon has proven once again to be one of the more complete backs in the NFL. He wore down the Raiders as the game went on, especially on the game-winning drive. As Rivers explained, the Raiders knew what was coming but they were still helpless to stop it.

"It feels good to finish the game the way we did," he said. "We pounded it, we ran the same play three, four times in a row at the end. They knew we were running it, and we were able to still get it and set up Nick (Novak) for the game-winner."

Gordon has also made defenders look silly over the past two games. Last week, it was a vicious stiff arm, posterizing the Giants' Janoris Jenkins. In Oakland, it was his soaring score late in the first half on fourth down.

While it looked pretty, it was actually a last resort for the running back.

"It just looked like there was a whole bunch of stuff on the ground. I was like, 'I've got to get in here.' It's fourth down. And if they come back to us again, I want them to believe I can get it. You get that opportunity, I was like, 'I've got to give them something.' I actually hate it, to be honest. But if it's the only way to get in, I've got to do it."

Why does Gordon hate it?

Let's just say he suffered a hit in the past he won't ever forget.

"I did it against the Jaguars, and I got hit in the (groin)," he said. "And I felt like my world was about to end. And I was like, 'I'm never doing that again.' After something bad like that, you're just like, 'I'll do it if I have to, but not unnecessarily.'"