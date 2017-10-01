Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

An Angry Anthony Lynn Sounds Off After Loss

Oct 01, 2017 at 11:53 AM

Anthony Lynn is never one to mince words.

True to form, the head coach didn't hold back in his postgame press conference after a 26-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Chargers to 0-4 on the year.

"Never in a million years did I think we'd be here at 0-4, but we are," he said, the anger and frustration in his voice growing as he continued.  "I look at football in four quarters, just like a game.  And we just stunk the first quarter of our season.  We've got three quarters left to figure some things out and get this thing turned around.  There's going to be a lot of evaluating going on tonight and into tomorrow.  There are some things that are going to change.  But we're going to get this figured out and moving in the right direction."

Lynn didn't have all the answers after the game.

However, he vowed to take a long look in the mirror when determining how the team proceeds. That includes an honest evaluation of what the team has in place.

For instance, he was asked if the Bolts have the pieces to be a physical football team.

"I don't know that yet," he said.  "We feel like we have some physical pieces, but we will see if the scheme fits what we have right now (on the roster)."

How about the running game?

"Very frustrating.  We are not there yet…I am not happy with (our physicality) because we haven't won yet.  I know what I saw on the field today, and it wasn't just the offensive line.  It was the running backs, tight ends, receivers – everybody is involved in the running game.  It is not just on the (offensive) line."

One area the head coach was pleased with was the effort on both sides of the ball. However, effort can only take you so far.

"Absolutely the effort is there," he said. "It is not the effort (that's the reason we're losing).  We wouldn't be in these games if the effort wasn't there.  We just have to do the little things right to win these close games."

"I've never questioned that," echoed a frustrated Philip Rivers.  "Again, this team is still growing together, but I don't think there's any lack of fight, want-to or desire to care.  That's never been a problem here.  I don't sense that it is at this point in time.  Guys are fighting, scratching like crazy.  We just haven't been able to overcome it yet."

It's understandable that emotions ran over after the latest loss.  It's been a frustrating month to say the least, as the team never envisioned this type of start to the 2017 campaign. 

"This is the first quarter (of our season) and we really stunk it up," said Hunter Henry.  "We are 0-4 and we have a phase down, but we have 12 games left.  We have to continue to work."

Meanwhile, Rivers doesn't pay much mind to the "one quarter down, three to go" mantra.  His focus is only on the next week rather than what the team must do over the next 12.

"I'm just trying to win a game," he said. "I don't even see three quarters left.  I see one game on Sunday.  It'll be a barnburner with two 0-4 teams."

So, what are the next steps for the Bolts as they look to right the ship?

"I am going to go back and evaluate the film, and I am going to analyze that first before I decide what we are going to do," Lynn said.  "I don't want to make any emotional decisions right now…We just need to tweak a few things.  We have to get more consistency with our offense.  This bend but don't break on defense, that's got to change. We haven't made a play on special teams to help us win a game yet."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How WR Joshua Palmer Mapped Out His Road to the NFL at Age 15

Palmer was one of four Canadian-born players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

What's In Store for Mike Williams in 2021?

"Big" things according to offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.
news

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert?

Ten thoughts from the Chargers coordinators on QB Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and more.
news

Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XXII

The Chargers Business Alliance presents weekly business highlights in an effort to keep you informed with the latest Chargers news.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

Los Angeles Chargers Suite Experience

Chargers suites at the incredible new SoFi Stadium boast an exclusive setting to entertain clients, partners and friends. A world-class experience in sports and entertainment.
video

What Are Jon and Vinny Cooking Up at SoFi Stadium?

Get a behind-the-scenes look into the kitchen at SoFi Stadium as Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo prepare for the upcoming 2021 season.
video

Season Ticket Members Visit SoFi Stadium for First Time

On Saturday, SoFi Stadium opened its doors to Bolt Fam Members for the first time! Interested in becoming part of the Bolt Fam? Visit here for more info!
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Learn More
Advertising