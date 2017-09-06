Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

A Whirlwind 24 Hours for Bolts' Late-Blooming New CB

Sep 06, 2017 at 04:33 AM

Jeff Richards was at his lowest point while high above the earth.

Believing he'd earned a spot on the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster following an impressive preseason, highlighted by an interception late in the fourth-quarter on a two-point conversion, the cornerback was shocked to learn he wasn't in the team's plans.

So there he was, flying home to Oklahoma City, messaging his agent to hear if he'd gotten claimed.

No word yet.

Then the tweets came congratulating him on being a Charger.

Richards' heart began to race, as his agent shot him a text at the same time the notifications came on Twitter.

The Bolts had claimed him.

"I'm sitting there on the plane, which obviously they all have Wi-Fi these days, and I'm getting these messages saying I'm going to L.A.," he said, breaking out into a wide grin recalling the moment.  "I'm thinking this can't be real.  I can't believe it. Honestly, I felt I had a preseason deserving of making a 53 (man roster).  I'm emotional thinking of my journey.  I didn't know if it was over or not for me when I was on that plane.  I'm a nobody in the NFL."

Richards is the ultimate late bloomer.  In fact, he didn't play football until his senior year of high school.  After the 5-6, 101-pound junior shot up six inches heading into the 12 grade, he decided to lace up his cleats. It may have taken a while to get to this point, but he's determined to make the most of it.

"They took a chance on me.  I'd never (imagined) it would be the Chargers. What's better than L.A.? This is a blessing.  I'm truly blessed. In high school, I went from being 5-6 to 6-2.  I guess everything happens late for me.  It took me a while to get here, but now I'm a Charger.  I want everyone to know I'm going to give it my all."

Truth be told, the Bolts have had their eye on the versatile defensive back for some time.  They were familiar with him from his days in the CFL, where he helped lead the Ottawa Redblacks to a 2016 Grey Cup title.

Now, the plan is to get the 6-2, 210-pound cornerback up to speed as quickly as possible.  He arrived in L.A. with only eight days to prepare for the Monday Night opener in Denver.  Realizing he's up against the clock, Richards is working nonstop to learn the system.  He's stayed in Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward's hip pocket, and spent extra time with Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus.

"Those two (Verrett and Hayward) obviously don't feel threatened, so they are doing everything they can to help.  It's been great.  Anything I need, they do whatever they can to help. I've been in situations before where guys feel threatened, and they don't want to help.  Not here.  Those guys are doing everything they can to help, and they give me a truthful answer to get better when I try to get better.  So what better situation can I be in right now? So I'm getting in the building early and staying late."

Richards is aware that Chargers fans likely aren't aware of his game.  After playing collegiately at tiny Emporia State, he played one year in the Arena League before his two-year stint in the CFL. However, he doesn't believe he'd have this opportunity if not for his stint up north.

"In Canada, it's a passing league, so you have to be able to cover," he explained.  "I think that helped me. I have to throw the CFL a plug because there are guys up there who can really play.  Especially (the skill positions) because the big difference is size wise up front.  Guys in the CFL are smaller (on the offensive and defensive line), but it for the other (positions), the talent is there can come here and compete with the NFL." 

While fans may not know about him right now, he's hopeful they learn it soon enough.

"I'm versatile.  I can play safety or corner, and I'll bring it on special teams, too.  I can play anything in the back end, but I'll be playing corner (in this system).  I'm a long corner, and that's what coaches like.  But we have two veteran corners here, who are some of the best, and I'm learning a lot from there. Like I said, what's better than having two Pro Bowl guys like that?  I want to come in here and play as fast as I can."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert: 'He's One of the Guys'

The Chargers head coach spoke with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
news

2021 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: Closing in on Draft Night

Catch up on whom draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 13 overall with the latest version of our Mock Draft Tracker!
news

A Conversation With GM Tom Telesco Ahead of His Ninth NFL Draft With Chargers

Los Angeles has nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, including No. 13 overall.
news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

news

Sofi Stadium Teams With Award-Winning Chefs Jon Shook And Vinny Dotolo For Its Culinary Program

SoFi Stadium to Begin Weekly Content Series Introducing Menu Staples, starting April 22.
video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Learn More
Advertising