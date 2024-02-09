Former Charger Dwight Freeney Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Chargers defensive end Dwight Freeney was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on Thursday night.
Freeney played 16 years in the NFL and spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with the Bolts, appearing in 20 total games with 13 starts while notching 4.0 total sacks.
A member of the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s, Freeney ranks 18th in league history with 125.5 career sacks.
Freeney was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler in his Hall of Fame career.
