10 Chargers to Watch vs. the Saints

LB Nick Dzubnar– The third-year linebacker is one of two players thrust into the spotlight with Denzel Perryman out for several weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. A special teams standout as a rookie in 2015, Dzubnar missed most of last season with an ACL injury. All eyes will be on the L.A. native to see how he fits in with the first-team defense against the Saints.

LB Korey Toomer– Like Dzubnar, Toomer will be called upon to fill in for Perryman. However, he will be called upon more on passing downs as the veteran is known for his speed and athleticism. How the Bolts rotate Toomer and Dzubnar against New Orleans should give us a good idea how the team will operate going forward.

RB Austin Ekeler– Head Coach Anthony Lynn praised the shifty undrafted rookie following another strong practice on Friday. A 5-9, 195-pound product out of Western State, Ekeler is a dual-threat aiming to carve out a role on the ground as well as in the passing game.

CB Michael Davis– After turning heads throughout the offseason and beginning of training camp, the undrafted free agent was disappointed in his preseason debut. Now, Davis has a second chance against the Saints to prove what he can do under the bright lights.

QB Cardale Jones– It was baptism by fire for Jones, who was 2-for-9 for 50 yards in his Chargers debut after spending only two weeks in the system. With another week of practice under his belt, the hope is that the former Ohio State star can elevate his game.