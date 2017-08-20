Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Chargers to Watch vs. the Saints

Aug 20, 2017 at 03:03 AM

The Los Angeles Chargers continue preseason play tonight against the New Orleans Saints. How many snaps each player will receive is unknown, but here are 10 players to keep your eye on throughout the game:

CB Desmond King– The fifth-round pick turned in a memorable pro debut, recording an interception and forced fumble in the preseason opener.  Playing nickel corner and safety, King saw action with the first-team defense during practice this week, continuing to turn heads with plays like his pick-six on Thursday.  Another strong performance against the Saints could go a long way toward the Iowa product carving out a meaningful role come Week 1 in Denver.

DE Chris McCain– McCain is another young defensive player who turned heads last week.  Blessed with tremendous speed (4.5 40-yard dash) and size (6-5, 236 pounds), the former Saint and Dolphin looks to find a permanent home with the Bolts at the LEO position.

TE Sean Culkin– Young players must seize opportunity when it presents itself, and that's exactly what Culkin did in the preseason opener.  With Jeff Cumberland and Sean McGrath banged up, and Asante Cleveland placed on the reserve-injured list, the undrafted free agent out of Missouri proved to be a capable blocker in the preseason opener.  With starters such as Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry expected to see limited snaps once again, the hulking 6-5, 255-pound Culkin should once again have an opportunity to make his mark.

WR Artavis Scott– Perhaps no Charger enters tonight's game off a better week of practice than the undrafted rookie out of Clemson.  Capable of playing on the boundary or in the slot, Scott made a number of acrobatic snares this week, showing how he became the school's all-time receptions leader.

LB Nick Dzubnar– The third-year linebacker is one of two players thrust into the spotlight with Denzel Perryman out for several weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.  A special teams standout as a rookie in 2015, Dzubnar missed most of last season with an ACL injury.  All eyes will be on the L.A. native to see how he fits in with the first-team defense against the Saints.

LB Korey Toomer– Like Dzubnar, Toomer will be called upon to fill in for Perryman.  However, he will be called upon more on passing downs as the veteran is known for his speed and athleticism.  How the Bolts rotate Toomer and Dzubnar against New Orleans should give us a good idea how the team will operate going forward.

RB Austin Ekeler– Head Coach Anthony Lynn praised the shifty undrafted rookie following another strong practice on Friday.  A 5-9, 195-pound product out of Western State, Ekeler is a dual-threat aiming to carve out a role on the ground as well as in the passing game.

CB Michael Davis– After turning heads throughout the offseason and beginning of training camp, the undrafted free agent was disappointed in his preseason debut.  Now, Davis has a second chance against the Saints to prove what he can do under the bright lights.

QB Cardale Jones– It was baptism by fire for Jones, who was 2-for-9 for 50 yards in his Chargers debut after spending only two weeks in the system.  With another week of practice under his belt, the hope is that the former Ohio State star can elevate his game.

P Drew Kaser– Lynn noted the punter competition has been one of the best of training camp, and the second-year punter put his best foot forward in the preseason opener.  Showcasing his powerful leg, Kaser averaged 57.0 yards on three punts with a long of 60.  Meanwhile, Toby Baker had an impressive showing as well, averaging 45.7 yards on three punts with a long of 55 while landing one inside the 20.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers Impact Fund to Offer 'Back to Football' Grants for Southern California High Schools

More than 50 grants will be made available for high schools to put towards their tackle football programs.
news

What the Addition of Corey Linsley Means for Justin Herbert

Linsley spent seven seasons with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
news

2021 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0: Alabama Wideouts Lead the Way

Devonta Smith concluded his final year at Alabama with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns to go with another score on the ground in 13 games.
news

10 Insights: Oday Aboushi Bolsters Chargers Offensive Line

Here are 10 quick-hitting insights on new Chargers guard Oday Aboushi.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

video

The Future is Here ⚡️

Get your 2021 season tickets for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Joey Bosa + SoFi Stadium = 😱

Get your season tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $50 per game! Click here to learn more.
video

Join Us for the Future ⚡️

Secure your official tickets at SoFi Stadium for as low as $100! Click here to learn more.
video

Our New Home 🤩

Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: September Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen on September 25, 2020.
gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - September 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Learn More
Advertising