SoFi Stadium to Host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

The Super Bowl is coming back to Los Angeles.
NFL owners have unanimously approved and awarded Super Bowl LXI to SoFi Stadium. The approval of owners on took place Wednesday at the December League Meeting in Dallas, Texas.
The game is set to take place in Inglewood in February 2027, and it will be the second time in five years that the Super Bowl will take place at the venue.
Super Bowl LXI will also be the ninth to take place in the greater L.A. area.
This year's Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas, followed by New Orleans in 2025 and Santa Clara, Calif. in 2026 before returning to Southern California.
