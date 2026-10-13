Chargers Announce Inaugural NFHS Referee "Crew of the Month"

The Chargers have announced the inaugural National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) referee "Crew of the Month" as part of a new initiative the NFL has rolled out this season.

The "Crew of the Month" is a league-wide program involving all 32 NFL clubs that recognizes high school football officiating crews who demonstrate honesty, objectivity, commitment, and dedication to interscholastic athletics.

Honorees are selected not necessarily for being the best officials on the field, but for going above and beyond in supporting student-athletes and upholding the values of education-based athletics.

The September "Crew of the Month" honorees include seven high school football officials from Southern California, representing the CIF San Diego Section.

Referee: Terry Bernard

Umpire: Michael Weseloh

Head Linesman: David Collins

Line Judge: Jimmy Christensen

Back Judge: Jordan Graves

Side Judge: Devonta Cunningham

Field Judge: Lavil Franklin

The crew was nominated by Brian Seymour, the CIF Associate Executive Director.

"This officiating crew is being nominated for Crew of the Month for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of honesty, objectivity, professionalism, and commitment to interscholastic football," Seymour said. "Their dedication to working as a team, treating coaches and student-athletes with respect, and going above and beyond what is expected of contest officials reflects positively on high school football officiating and makes them deserving of this recognition."