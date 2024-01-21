Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Raheem Morris

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Raheem Morris for their head coach position.
Morris is currently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He has 21 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest head coach search news.
Click here to keep up with the Bolts latest general manager search news.
NFL/College Career
Coach
2021-23 Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator
2020 Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator/Interim Head Coach for final 11 games
2019 Atlanta Falcons Assistant Head Coach/defensive backs coach*
2016-19 Atlanta Falcons Assistant Head Coach/wide receivers coach*
2015 Atlanta Falcons Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
2012-14 Washington Commanders defensive backs coach
2009-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach
2007-08 Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs coach
2006 Kansas State University Defensive Coordinator
2004-05 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Defensive Backs
2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Assistant
2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Quality Control
2000-01 Hofstra University Defensive Backs
1999 Cornell University Defensive Backs/Special Teams Assistant
1998 Hofstra University Graduate Assistant Coach
* The Falcons changed Morris' responsibilities from coaching receivers to defensive backs during the 2019 season.
Education
Morris graduated from Hofstra University in 1997.
Hometown
Irvington, New Jersey
Bolt Up!
Be the first to learn about 2024 Chargers Season Tickets