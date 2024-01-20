Head Coach Search: Chargers Confirm Interview with Aaron Glenn

The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position.
Glenn is currently the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He has 10 seasons of NFL coaching experience.
NFL/College Career
Coach/Front Office
2021-23 Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator
2016–20 New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach
2014-15 Cleveland Browns assistant defensive backs coach
2012-13 New York Jets Personnel Scout
Player
2008 New Orleans Saints
2007 Jacksonville Jaguars
2005–06 Dallas Cowboys
2002-04 Houston Texans
1994-01 New York Jets
Education
Glenn attended Texas A&M.
Hometown
Humble, Texas
