Desmond King Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

For the second week in a row, Desmond King is nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week.
In the 30-13 win over the Washington Redskins, King paced the defense with a career-best 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one sack. The sack was his fourth of the season and tied Rodney Harrison for the second-most sacks in a single season by a defensive back in team history.
King faces competition in the Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, Chiefs' Kareem Hunt, Rams' Cooper Kupp and Packers' Jamaal Williams.
Voting is open through Friday at 12:00 p.m. PT. Click here to vote for Desmond King.