Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume XII

PLAYMAKERS PODCAST: MONIQUE BOONE ON COACHING HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- As part of our continued celebration of Women's History Month, Hayley Elwood has released special offseason episodes of her Playmakers Podcast!
- On the most recent episode, she talks to Monique Boone.
- Boone, Hawthorne high school's varsity defensive line and assistant varsity offensive line coach, discusses why she got into coaching, why playing the game was important to her, attending the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum and more.
JOIN THE BOLTS COMMUNITY CREW IN CLEANING UP THE LA RIVER POWERED BY PACIFIC PREMIER BANK
- Join the Bolts Community Crew, our friends at Pacific Premier Bank and Friends of the LA River to make an impact on the LA River, its watershed and beyond leading up to Earth Day 2021. Join the Crew!
BOLT UP FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH!
- Throughout the month of March, the Los Angeles Chargers will honor and celebrate women who are making an impact in sports and across various industries in the local community. Learn More!
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!