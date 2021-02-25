Bolts Business Highlights: 2021 Volume VIII

VICTORY BRISKET SWEEPSTAKES POWERED BY PEPSI ZERO SUGAR
- In order to say thank you to the fans for a historic voting turnout for Justin Herbert's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award, the Chargers and Pepsi teamed up for a one-of-a-kind sweepstakes! Enter Now
BOLT FEATURED ON PUPPY BOWL 🐶
- Our service pup, Bolt, was featured in this year's Puppy Bowl! Take a look at his segment below.
ROLL CALL: NOTRE DAME ALUMNI POWERED BY BUD LIGHT
- We have teamed up with our friends at Bud Light to produce another Roll Call video, this time spotlighting our Notre Dame Alumni.
- Hayley Elwood is joined by former Golden Domers and current Chargers Isaac Rochell, Drue Tranquill, Jerry Tillery, and Alohi Gilman to reminisce about their time at Notre Dame.
TAKEOUT TUESDAYS POWERED BY BUD LIGHT
- Each week during February, the Los Angeles Chargers will highlight the Black history and culture of four unique Los Angeles neighborhoods through the lens of the restaurants, highlighting how food can bring people and communities together.
- This week, it's Earle's on Crenshaw. Read More
SPREAD THE NEWS
- Not already subscribed to the Bolts Business Highlights email list? Fill out the form below to get our weekly updates!